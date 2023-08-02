Kyle Richards Calls Out ‘Ridiculous Lie’ Involving Sutton Stracke

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight after someone started a rumor about her friendship with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, Sutton Stracke.

A text message started circulating on social media that people were claiming was a message that Richards’ pal, Teddi Mellencamp, sent to her about Stracke. Mellencamp took to her Instagram Stories on July 26, 2023, to share that the text wasn’t ever sent by her.

“Clearly I would never say this about @suttonstracke – Twitter do better. This was a text shown on the RHONJ reunion. I get that whomever posted it thought they were being funny, but 50% of people didn’t realize it was a joke and once again people took the time to come for me for something I didn’t do,” she wrote.

Richards reshared the post on her own Instagram Stories, writing, “This is a ridiculous lie and mean.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Text Message in Question Was Sent by Jacqueline Laurita

The text that some people thought Mellencamp sent to Richards about Stracke was actually a message that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita was said to have sent to Jackie Goldschneider. The text is about Teresa Giudice and was posted by various fan accounts on Instagram.

“I know I shouldn’t care, but her arrogance, voice and the fact that she gets away with too much after being a nasty asshole bothers me. She is a low life trash bucket. She’s stupid but also very calculating. Even with her 2 facelifts, eye lift, nose job, shaved forehead, Botox, fillers, and new boobs she is still so ugly and thinks she is a goddess. Lol! No, I’m not bitter at all! Lol! Every time I see something on her, it irritates me all over again. (OBVIOUSLY! Lol!) She’s infamous for being a dumb, classless, train wreck. She doesn’t get it,” the text reads.

Laurita confirmed the authenticity of the texts to All About The Real Housewives, adding that they were sent in 2021. At the time, Laurita and Giudice weren’t speaking and had been at odds for years. The two reconnected in February 2023 and have been on good terms ever since.

Sutton Stracke & Kyle Richards Have Become Close Friends

Richards and Stracke have been building a friendship since Stracke joined the Beverly Hills franchise in 2020, as a “friend of” and the last three seasons, which Stracke has been a part of in a full-time role.

“The funny thing is I’ve always had a great relationship with Sutton. We are really, genuinely good friends,” Richards shared on the January 23, 2023, episode of “Two T’s in a Pod” — which is co-hosted by Mellencamp.

“We talk all the time. We like to talk in the morning. We’ll stay on the phone for like an hour. We share everything,” Richards added.

Days before that text message started circulating on social media, Stracke shared a photo of her and Richards in an embrace.

“Happy Monday! #smiles are real and so is the #friendship through thick and thin,” Stracke captioned the post.

“Love you!” Richards wrote in the comments. She later shared the photo on her own Instagram feed.

“Just adore you! And what a beauty!!” Stracke commented on Richards’ post.

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan’s Plastic Surgeon Shares Before & After Photos of Her Body Transformation