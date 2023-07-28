Exclusive: Sonja Morgan’s Plastic Surgeon Shares Before & After Photos of Her Body Transformation

Sonja Morgan of “The Real Housewives of New York” fame recently underwent a body transformation with the help of Sono Bello’s revolutionary micro-laser liposuction.

“I am absolutely thrilled with the results of my Micro-Laser Liposuction procedure with Sono Bello. As someone who is constantly in the spotlight, it was important for me to feel confident and comfortable in my own skin. Sono Bello’s team of experts guided me through every step of the process, ensuring that my experience was both safe and effective. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Morgan said in a statement given to Heavy.

We caught up with Morgan’s plastic surgeon, Dr, Gary S. Berger MD FACS, who performed the 360 lipo procedure on Morgan’s midsection, and Sono Bello’s hero TriSculpt procedure on her arms, to ask some questions about the procedure.

Dr. Berger explains that more and more patients want to “feel better about themselves” in a post-Covid world, so he’s seen a “strong uptick” in these plastic surgery requests.

“Liposuction has long been the most commonly performed plastic surgery and I would anticipate this trend to continue,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sonja Morgan’s Treatments Were Done Under Local Anesthesia

Morgan hasn’t been shy about her body transformation and even mentioned that she had lipo on an episode of “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” which premiered in July 2023.

We asked Dr. Berger about the procedures.

“Our lipo 360 procedure refers to the idea that it addresses the entire circumference of the body, including the abdomen, waist, flanks (love handles), back, and thighs to create a smoother and more contoured appearance. This particular procedure went viral on TikTok and #Lipo360 has amassed over 1.1 billion views,” Dr. Berger explained.

“TriSculpt is Sono Bello’s hero procedure that targets different areas of the body including smaller areas such as the chin using Micro-Laser Assisted Liposuction which uses smaller cannulas and laser fibers to target more precise areas of the body. This allows for more detailed sculpting and contouring,” he continued.

“All of our procedures are performed under general anesthesia and small pinmark incisions are made in discrete locations where surgeons sculpt and contour the area to achieve the patient’s desired outcome. By combining these special techniques, Sono Bello is able to provide patients with smoother, more natural-looking results and a faster recovery compared to traditional liposuction procedures,” he added.

Sonja Morgan Was at Her ‘Heaviest’ Weight Prior to Her Treatments With Dr. Berger

In videos sent to Heavy by Dr. Berger, Morgan explains that she didn’t lose weight before her procedures and that she was actually at her “heaviest” weight when she sought out the treatment.

“Dr. Berger removed 4.5 pounds around my waist. And, since then, I’ve been so motivated that I lost another five pounds,” Morgan said.

She explained that her problem areas included her “arm cleavage” and her waist on the sides and “a bit to the back.”

“So, I have a really nice, curvy, feminine shape,” Morgan continues.

Morgan said she didn’t have much downtime at all, although Dr. Berger told her to hold off on exercise — including “sex.” Though Morgan wore a compression garment after her procedure, she says she was “back on film a week later.”

What Does Dr. Berger Make of the ‘Real Housewives’ Ozempic Trend?

Many “Real Housewives” stars have admitted to taking a weight loss drug, such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, to lose weight. These drugs, known to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes, have aided some celebs on their weight loss journeys.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania has admitted to taking Mounjaro, while Emily Simpson from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” says that she sort of kickstarted her diet and exercise plan thanks to Ozempic.

We wanted to get Dr. Berger’s take on the trend.

“While new trends are always enticing, and many people are seeing dramatic results from off-label use of Semaglutide and related medications, there are certainly short and long-term side effects that should be taken into consideration,” Dr. Berger told Heavy.

“These are becoming more and more public and will likely lead to the slowing down of the use of these medications going forward,” he added.

