Fans Drag Kyle Richards for ‘Stirring the Pot’ With Kathy Hilton Video

Kyle Richards attended the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, 2022, with several of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars. After walking the blue carpet and posing for photos, the women went inside and sat at their table.

Richards sat at the table with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton. At one point in the evening, Richards took a video of the table and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

“Okay, you wanna talk about awkward?” Richards asks before panning her phone around the table. She focused on her sister sitting next to Rinna — the two had major beef at the end of RHOBH season 12. After the video was posted, several fans thought Richards was causing problems by pointing out the seating arrangements rather than offering to switch seats.

Several Fans Felt Richards Shouldn’t Have Taken the Video

Richards’ video was shared on Instagram by podcast host Zack Peter and several “Real Housewives” fans took to the comments section to accuse Richards of causing more drama by posting the video.

“As a sister, I would have NEVER posted this. I went years without talking to my brother. But if I heard someone even start to form the words to talk negatively about him, I would defend my brother and shut that person down. I protect my siblings,” one person wrote.

“Kyle always stirring the pot!! Worst sister,” someone else said.

“Are things better between the sisters? If they’re not, why would she film this? And now I feel this thing is all made up because why would they seat Kathy beside Rinna?” a third Instagram user wondered.

“The classy thing to do would ask your sister to sit next to you and ask someone to switch seats,” a fourth added.

Richards & Hilton Still Aren’t 100% Following Season 12 Drama

Both Richards and Hilton did press interviews before the PCAs began and both women said that they aren’t 100% back on great terms with one another.

“Last season was a very rough season for me. I was very depressed after the season ended. I am hoping to mend some relationships there and be able to move forward in my life to have some peace,” Richards told Extra, adding that she and Hilton “could be better.”

“But we are sisters and at the end of the day we always come together, but we could be better and that’s what I want, that’s what I need in my life, to feel good,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Hilton chatted with Access Hollywood and said that she and Richards aren’t really talking.

“I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while,” Hilton told the outlet. “We’ve texted, but I have not talked to her for a while,” she added.

Season 13 of RHOBH is currently on “pause” though there has been a lot of chatter about the new season kicking into gear in early 2023. No information about who will return has been officially released by the network.

