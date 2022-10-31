Kyle Richards Comments on Whether Sutton Stracke & Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Friendship Is Genuine

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared her thoughts about Sutton Stracke’s friendship with Crystal Kung Minkoff.

As fans are aware, Minkoff accused Stracke of making a “dark” remark during the show’s twelfth season. The Georgia native later claimed her co-star was referring to comments she made about her daughter, Porter Stracke’s friends in RHOBH season 11. She stated she appreciated that her “white child” spent time with “Black girls,” “a Chinese girl” and “probably a redheaded Irish Catholic girl” in her jacuzzi.

“I’m like this is what it should be,” stated Stracke while speaking to Minkoff.

Minkoff, however, suggested Stracke had said something else that upset her during a June 2022 “Watch What Happens Live” episode.

While filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, Minkoff asserted her issues with Stracke stemmed from an “overall conversation that made [her] feel a certain way.” Numerous RHOBH stars, including Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Richards, pushed back on her remarks. However, Stracke stated she “understand[s] where [Minkoff] was coming from last year.” She also noted that she “can be friends” with the 39-year-old.

“We can move through it,” asserted Stracke.

While recording an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Richards revealed if she believes Minkoff and Stracke have a genuine friendship.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards asserted that she “actually like[s] Crystal.” She clarified that she disapproved of the 39-year-old claiming Stracke made an upsetting comment.

“I didn’t like when she created something that could have put Sutton’s reputation at risk. And you know, that really bothered me,” stated Richards.

When Arroyave asked if she believed Stracke and Minkoff’s “relationship is actually authentic,” Richards explained she “think[s] they are friendly and get along.” She clarified she believes Stracke’s friendship with Beauvais “is a lot more genuine.” She also noted that she does not understand why the 51-year-old “never spoke up” during the discussion of the alleged “dark” comment at the reunion.

“We’re all like ‘why did you do that to her?’ And I just feel like Sutton honestly, like I said in season that she didn’t even want to address it. She didn’t even want to talk about it. She wants it to go away. So I think that’s why she was quiet. I think they’re nice and with peace and Sutton’s going to be cautious with her moving forward, that’s my take on it,” shared the reality television personality.

Sutton Stracke Shared A Picture of Herself & Crystal Kung Minkoff at a Dodgers Game

On October 1, 2022, Stracke took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Minkoff at a Los Angeles Dodgers Game. The photo showed the two RHOBH stars posing with their faces pressed together. Minkoff grinned brightly while Stracke gave a small smile.

“#dodgers did it again! Always fun out at the ballgame with @crystalkungminkoff 😽💙,” read the caption of the post.

Minkoff was quick to comment on the picture, writing, “‘Raise your hand’. ‘No’.”

