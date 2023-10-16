Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Had ‘Things Going on’ Prior to Separation, Co-Star Says

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation came after the two had been struggling in their marriage.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hasn’t been too forthcoming with information about the challenges that she and Umansky have faced over the past year or so, but her co-star has offered some additional insight.

“It’s hard. I know family is everything [to her], like to most of us,” Beauvais said on the October 13, 2023, episode of “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” “I was just as shocked as everybody in terms of, like, the separation. I knew there were some things going on, but the separation was shocking to me,” she added.

Back in July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The reality stars released a joint statement confirming a tough year, but denying any talk of divorce. The details are expected to play out on the new season of the Bravo franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards’ RHOBH Co-Stars Sutton Stracke & Erika Jayne Have Also Spoken Out About the Separation

Beauvais isn’t the only person who has been asked about Richards and Umansky’s marital issues. In an interview with Us Weekly, RHOBH star Sutton Stracke shared her take.

“I will say I just asked a lot of questions. Are they together? I mean, we don’t know. We don’t know. I think I ask a lot of questions,” she told the outlet. “I love Kyle and she had a rough year last year so… and then when it’s not stressful for her and we just laugh, we laugh like crazy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Erika Jayne hinted that things will be explained when the new season of “Beverly Hills” airs.

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” she told Billboard. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story,” the “Pretty Mess” singer added.

Mauricio Umansky Previously Denied That He & Kyle Richards Had Separated

In a joint statement shared on both of their Instagram feeds, Richards and Umansky seemed determined to make things work.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the statement read, in part.

Months later, Richards was on-hand to support Umansky on the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.” And, when paparazzi caught up with the “Buying Beverly Hills” star, he ensured the public that he and his wife were still very much together.

“We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” he said on the “Red Mic” podcast in September 2023. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff,” he added.

Then, when he was caught by a paparazzo outside of the DWTS studio, he changed his tune.

“Basically, I want to clear things up,” he said in a video posted by TMZ. “Kyle and I are human beings, we have emotions, we have feelings. We’re going through a really hard time, okay? We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally, privately,” he explained.

