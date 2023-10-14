Tinsley Mortimer Returns to Instagram With Big News

Tinsley Mortimer, who previously starred on the “Real Housewives of New York,” took to her Instagram Stories on October 13, 2023, to share that she’s getting married.

Mortimer posted a couple of photos of her with her fiance — and his kids — with captions that suggest that she’s getting ready to tie the knot.

“Family vacay before the big day,” the former reality star captioned one photo of her standing next to a tall man and behind three young children; one boy and twin girls, all of whom are school-age. Mortimer used emoji to cover the children’s faces.

In a subsequent post, the socialite shared another picture of the twin girls. A third pic was a selfie, featuring Mortimer in a bikini and an Atlanta Braves baseball cap.

Mortimer joined the cast of RHONY in a full-time role on season 9 and left the series after season 12.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Apparent Engagement News on Social Media

Mortimer has been relatively quiet on social media. In fact, the last time she shared something on her Instagram feed was in September 2022. Outside of posting on her Instagram Stories, Mortimer hasn’t shared any updates about her personal life on any public forum. News of her apparent engagement came as a happy surprise to fans, many of whom took to the comments section of Bravo fan accounts to react.

“Good for her…and she’s getting her family…she looks very happy,” one person wrote.

“Coupon king who? So happy for her. And best believe our queen Dale is so happy,” someone else added.

“Im so happy for her tbh! She’ll be a fabulous stepmother,” a third comment read.

“Wow!! So happy for her, her fiancé and soon to be step kids,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Tinsley Mortimer Was Previously Engaged to Scott Kluth

Back when Mortimer was on “The Real Housewives of New York,” her friend Carole Radziwill set her up with a guy named Scott Kluth. The duo first met in 2017 and Mortimer actually moved to Chicago to be with Kluth and to give the relationship a real shot.

They ended up getting engaged in 2019, and many fans thought that Mortimer had finally found her happily ever after. The relationship was less than solid, however, and the two had a lot of ups and downs over the course of three years. In 2021, they ultimately decided to end their engagement.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future,” Kluth told People magazine in a statement at the time.

“While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship,” Kluth added.

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet that Mortimer was completely “blindsided” when Kluth ended things.

