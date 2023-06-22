Real Housewives Star Defends Kyle Richards After She Posts New Photos

Kyle Richards has another Bravo star in her corner.

After “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a series of “Life Lately” photos to her Instagram page, several followers commented negatively on her recent weight loss , with some continuing to accuse her of using the diabetes drug Ozempic to shed pounds.

But a star from another Real Housewives franchise came to Richards’ defense.

Chanel Ayan Clapped Back at a Commenter on Kyle Richards’ Page

In June 2023, Richards posted a slideshow of photos to show fans what she has been up to lately. The first photo featured her wearing a metallic jacket and lacy bra top. Other photos showed the mom of four working out, getting styled by a glam squad, and posing with singer Shania Twain as well as pals Morgan Wade and Justin Sylvester.

“You truly are in your hot girl summer era,” one fan wrote. “Looking hot,” agreed “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan.

But Ayan’s comment spawned a response from a critic who accused Richards of using weight loss drugs to achieve her toned body. Richards replied to the critic with, “I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies. You don’t know me.”

“I’m sorry but you don’t get muscles from that so kindly 🖕🏼,” Richards added, along with a middle finger emoji.

Ayan also replied to the comment in defense of Richards. “Have you seen her muscles,” Ayan wrote of the RHOBH veteran. “She works out very hard. Nothing gives you that tight body. Please don’t talk on things you have no idea about and you don’t know her personally so say something kind or don’t.”

Richards has long maintained that she revamped her diet and cut out all alcohol in July 2022 and has since added weights to her workouts. In June 2023, she told E! News she thinks it’s strange how obsessed people are about her weight loss. “They act like I’ve lost 150 pounds,” she said. “I think I’m actually 12 pounds less than I was.”

Richards revealed that she gained muscle mass from lifting weights in addition to doing the cardio exercise that she has always done.

Not everyone in the Bravoverse Believes Kyle Richards

While Richards found support from Ayan and other Real Housewives stars such as Crystal Kung-Minkoff, who wrote “You look so beautiful” in the comment section, there are still some skeptics who think she took the easy way out.

According to Us Weekly, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga told podcast host Jeff Lewis she initially suspected Richards jumped on the Ozempic bandwagon. “I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Ooh she’s taking that stuff,” Gorga told Lewis, before revealing that she was unsure if Richards took Ozempic.

Richards later revealed that Gorga told her she incorrectly assumed she was using the drug and then texted an apology to her.

And in an interview with Logo Spill in April 2023, former “Shahs of Sunset” Reza Farahan accused Richards of lying about her weight loss. “Sorry Kyle. You’re beautiful. The Ozempic is working, girl,” he said, before accusing the RHOBH veteran of “making deals with people.”

“I don’t care what she says,” he added. “We can say whatever we want to say. But she’s 50+.”

But Richards doubled down on her drug denial in a May 2023 interview with Page Six. “I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” she said. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

