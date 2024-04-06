Lauri Peterson’s Grandchild: 5 Fast Facts on Josh Waring’s Daughter Kennady

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson has announced the sudden death of her son Josh Waring.

In an Instagram post shared on April 6, 2024, the original RHOC star confirmed that her 35-year-old son passed away after years of struggles with substance abuse issues. “It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” the former Bravo star wrote.

She added that her late son loved his family “so so much” and was father to a daughter, Kennady, who was his pride and joy.

“He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years,” Peterson wrote of her troubled son.

Here’s what you need to know about Waring’s daughter:

1. Kennady is Josh Waring’s Daughter With His Ex-Wife Hannah

Josh Waring’s only child was the product of his short marriage to Hannah Kiefer according to Radar Online. Kennady was born in 2012. The couple split in March 2015. On December 13, 2023, Kennady celebrated her 11th birthday.

2. Lauri Peterson Adopted Her Granddaughter Kennady

In addition to Joshua, Peterson has two grown daughters, Ashley and Sophie, from her first marriage. But In 2015, Peterson and her second husband George adopted her granddaughter Kennady as well. According to The Daily Dish, Peterson adopted Kennady because her son Josh and his wife were “struggling.” The child had been living in her home for several years before she formally adopted her,

“As most of the viewers know, I have a son and he’s had just a lot of challenges,” the RHOC alum shared at the time. “And he and his wife had a baby almost three years ago. He’s really struggling and, well, they’re both really struggling. And so [my husband] George and I elected to help out and we actually adopted Kennady, and so we’re raising her.”

3. Kennady is in 5th Grade at a Private School

In August 2023, Peterson shared that Kennady was starting fifth grade. The BRavo alum posted a photo of Kennady wearing a blue plaid uniform skirt and light blue polo. In one photo, Kennady held a sign that displayed her age, grade, and teacher’s name. Her “favorites” included tacos, and she shared that she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that @kennadykaydence had her first day of 5th grade today! 💙 We are so proud of you KK! This is going to be a very exciting year for you! Love you!! 😘 #schoolgirl #firstdayofschool #educationisfreedom,” Peterson captioned the slideshow.

4. Kennady Enjoys Dance, Riding Horses & Taylor Swift

Kennady’s mom-run Instagram page included several photos of her participating in dance recitals. In 2021, Peterson shared a dance recital photo to Instagram with the caption, “So extremely proud of this tiny dancer … for receiving 3rd overall in the primary 6-8 division and winning the title of Miss Petite Dancer of the @dancekar competition last weekend! First time back on stage in a long time and my heart exploded in a million pieces when she performed On My Own choreographed by @brynnbecker.”

In another photo, Kennady is pictured riding a horse during what appears to be an equestrian competition. She’s also a Taylor Swift fan and attended Swift’s Eras Tour in August 2023.

5. Kennady Attended Her 1st Father-Daughter Dance With George Peterson 2 Months Before the Death of Her Biological Father Joshua

In February 2024, a post on Kennady’s Instagram page showed her dressed in a denim outfit, cowgirl hat, and boots for a father-daughter dance Her escort was her adoptive father, George Peterson. “Had so much fun at my first father daughter dance!🤠🤠Thank you for taking me @georgepeterson,” came the caption to the post.

It is unclear if Kennady has a relationship with her biological mother.