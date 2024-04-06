Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Confirms Son’s Death at Age 35

A former star from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has announced the sudden death of her son.

In an Instagram post shared on April 6, 2024, original RHOC star Lauri Peterson confirmed that her son, Joshua Waring, passed away at age 35.

Peterson captioned a slideshow of photos of her son with a lengthy caption to announce the tragic news.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” she wrote. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

Peterson thanked all who helped her son through his past struggles with substance abuse.

“Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly!” she added. “I will forever be your ‘Mama Bear & Mama Dukes’ and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom ❤️❤️🤍🤍 Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring 12/20/88-3/31/24.”

Peterson also shared that her son leaves behind a daughter, Kennady.

Lauri Peterson starred in the first four seasons of RHOC as a full cast member and returned as a “guest” and ”friend” in several other seasons. She last appeared on the Bravo reality show in season 8. Peterson shares two daughters, Ashley and Sophie, with her husband George.

Story developing…