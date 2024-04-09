Lauri Peterson’s Last Post With Her Son Was Over 3 Years Ago

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson revealed her 35-year-old son, Joshua “Josh” Waring, died on March 31, 2024. According to TMZ, Orange County police officers have determined that Waring “likely passed away from an overdose.”

Peterson’s last Instagram upload that featured her late son was posted on December 21, 2020. The photo showed Peterson and her son sitting close to each other while looking at the camera. The former RHOC star wished her son a “Happy Birthday” in the post’s caption.

“Happy Birthday Josh!! As you celebrate this great day, know that life has opened up a new chapter for you. May you always begin each day with optimism and gratitude, for they will always lead you to happiness and peace. You are surrounded by love!!! Enjoy your day! Love Mom❤️,” wrote Peterson.

Several fans gave Waring and Peterson well-wishes in the post’s comments section. A few Instagram users noted that Peterson had been open about Waring’s struggles with addiction.

“God bless Josh..I’ve followed your journey throughout the years and I’m so happy to see that he’s on a good path. One day a time for you both. God bless you every step of the way. Stay strong . Xo,” wrote a commenter.

“Love this ❤️ I’m watching the real housewife [sic] of orange county from the start… And Lauri your such a good mom. Don’t ever forget that. Josh I know it’s late but happy birthday and soooo glad your on the right path. Keep it up buddy. Your awesome and God bless you 🤗💙,” added another.

Lauri Peterson Revealed Her Son’s Death on Instagram

Page Six reported that Peterson let her fans know about Waring’s death in an April 6 Instagram post. In the caption, she stated that she was heartbroken by the situation.

“No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great,” wrote the former Bravo star.

She also shared that her son’s “childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music.”

In addition, she noted that Waring had fathered a 10-year-old daughter named Kennady. Peterson is Kennady’s adoptive mother.

“He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years,” wrote Peterson.

Peterson also expressed gratitude to individuals who “have tried to help Josh along the way.”

“I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Page Six reported that Waring was incarcerated for four years until 2020 “after being arrested for attempted murder.”

Lauri Peterson Discussed Her Son in a 2018 Interview

While speaking to TODAY in 2018, Peterson opened up about her son’s battle with substance abuse. She stated that he began “withdrawing” and “smoking marijuana” when he was about 14 years old after she divorced his father, Phillip Waring. The reality television personality then shared that her son eventually became addicted to heroin.

“It has just been devastating. It’s tragic. I mean, this doesn’t happen in families like ours. That I thought,” said Peterson. “Now, I have educated myself on addiction, which is something that I have thought I would never have to do. But there’s no boundaries to it. But it’s heartbreaking. And I’m completely powerless to do anything for him.”

She also noted she stepped away from RHOC in 2008 partially because of her son’s addiction.

“As the show progressed and it got more about fighting, I felt like that was more out of my comfort zone. And then Josh’s issues on top of that – it was just time for me to leave. I just wanted to step back. And focus on the family,” said Peterson.