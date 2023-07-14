Tamra Judge Says ‘Housewife’ Is ‘Very Dismissive of People’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about former “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Ramona Singer on the July 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, Arroyave mentioned that Singer’s RHONY co-stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps named her as the “RHONY Housewife [who] is the rudest to fans” during a June 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode. Arroyave seemed to agree with Morgan and de Lesseps’ assessment and referenced Singer did not know her last name when she appeared on an April 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. Judge chimed in that she does not believe Singer is trying to be dismissive when she speaks to fans or acquaintances.

“Ramona does have a way about her that she’s very dismissive of people or if you haven’t seen her in a long time, she’ll be like ‘What’s your name?’ Like she did to [Arroyave]. I don’t think she’s trying to be rude, I just think that’s just Ramona,” said Judge.

When Arroyave asked if Judge believed Singer is “just inherently rude,” the RHOC star replied, “Yeah kind of.”

“I mean, I like her, but it’s just her personality, which makes her great TV,” asserted Judge with a laugh.

Shannon Beador Opened Up About Her Relationship With Ramona Singer

Judge’s RHOC co-star Shannon Beador stated she has not had good interactions with Singer on a May 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” Beador said that for “years, years, [Singer] didn’t know [her] name” when they would interact. The RHOC star clarified that Singer did eventually apologize for her behavior.

“She finally apologized and said ‘I’m sorry that I haven’t known your name,’” stated the Real for Real founder.

Ramona Singer Shared Her Thoughts About Fans

While recording an April 2023 episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, hosted by comedian Heather McDonald, Singer acknowledged the claims that she does not like interacting with Bravo fans. She stated that she values her privacy and explained that she “enjoy[s] [her] fans” when they come up to her “at the right place, right time.”

“Basically when a fan comes over to me in a very unobtrusive way and they say, ‘You know Ramona, I really like you on TV. My mother watches you all the time, I share it with her and you know, you are such a great person on TV. And I enjoyed it’ – say hello to me first, instead of ‘can I have a photo, can I have a photo,’” said the RHONY alum.

Luann de Lesseps Teased Information About ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5

During a joint June 2023 E! News interview, Morgan and de Lesseps spoke about reuniting with Singer while filming the upcoming fifth season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” known as “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.”

De Lesseps referenced that she and some of her former RHONY castmates traveled to Saint Barthélemy for RHUGT season 5. As fans are aware, St. Barts was the location for RHONY season 3, episode 12 (“Sun, Sand and Psychosis”).

“It was so fun to have Sonja and Ramona and Dorinda [Medley] back and filming and Kelly [Bensimon] and Kristen Taekman who hasn’t been on the show for years and to go back to St. Barts, the scene of the crime. And it’s kind of like Scary Island part II,” teased de Lesseps.