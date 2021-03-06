David Beador’s New Wife Exposes Shannon Beador

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador may be the one looking like a wackadoodle now.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Beador revealed that she had sent her ex-husband and his new wife, Lesley Cook, a baby gift for their newborn daughter. “I sent a gift,” Beador said. “I mean, I sent it with the kids [we share], so I don’t know [how David feels about it].”

However, Cook is now claiming that Beador never actually sent a gift. On March 5, Cook posted a screenshot of the article to her Instagram story, writing, “Another fake story. This didn’t happen. Please just let us be.”

David Beador and Lesley Cook got married in October 2020 and welcomed their first child together in February 2021.

Lesley Cook Has Accused Shannon Beador of Lying Before

This isn’t the first time that Cook has called out Beador. After the couple announced the birth of their new baby girl, Beador’s former friend and Real Housewives of Orange County costar, Vicki Gunvalson, posted an Instagram story wishing them congratulations. And, in response, it looks like Cook had a lot to say.

In screenshots captured by Us Weekly, Cook wrote on her Instagram stories at the time, “Someone sent me this. TY Vicki. That’s very sweet. Now, if someone could go on record that we didn’t have an affair like implied on the show for a storyline, that would be epic. It’s had a tremendous impact on my families (sic) life. In the end, everything comes to light! ✨💕 This is why I’ve tried so hard for years to stay quiet.”

David and Shannon Beador filed for divorce in 2017 after Beador found out that her husband had an affair while they were married. Together, the two share three daughters, 18-year-old Sophie, and 16-year-old twins, Adeline and Stella.

Shannon Beador Doesn’t Have Much of a Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

Today, Beador doesn’t have much of a relationship with her ex-husband, despite the fact that they have three daughters together. “He has no interest in co-parenting with me, which is sad,” Beador admitted during an October interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He doesn’t. He has his own description, I guess, of what type of person I am. I don’t agree with it, so it is what it is. I wish him happiness, he is engaged and he’s having a baby, so that’s great, good for him.”

However, Beador revealed that she wasn’t completely shocked when the new couple announced that they were expecting a baby together. “I’m surprised that it took this long,” Beador said to the publication at the time. “I expected her to get pregnant right away, so it wasn’t a shock to me at all. Literally fine with it. No anger, jealousy, hurt, nothing. It’s, like, nothing. It’s all good.”

Beador continued, “To think that after all that we went through in the relationship for me to be able to say that, that’s good.”

