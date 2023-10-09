Who Is Leslie Bega, Mauricio Umansky’s Friend?

Fans have become increasingly curious about Leslie Bega after she was spotted having dinner with “Buying Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky following his performance on week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

However, a rep for Umansky has told Heavy that the two are not romantically involved, calling any reports suggesting such “not factual or accurate.”

On October 9, 2023, TMZ reported that Bega is dating Umansky’s dad, Eduardo, who is divorced from Umansky’s mom, Estella.

Meanwhile, Umansky recently confirmed that he is separated from his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“Kyle and I are human beings, we have emotions, we have feelings. We’re going through a really hard time, okay? We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally, privately,” he told paparazzi in video obtained by TMZ.

In addition to the dinner that Bega shared with Umansky and his parents, she also posted videos from her time in the live audience at “Dancing With the Stars,” where she was on-hand to cheer on her friend, Umansky, who is competing on season 32.

Here’s what you need to know about Bega:

Leslie Bega Is as a Real Estate Agent at Mauricio Umansky’s Company

Bega works as a real estate agent at the Umansky-owned The Agency.

“A real estate investor herself, she has bought and sold her own properties in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Sydney, Australia. Her fortès include preparing marketing and media plans for her clients as well as finding and structuring development ideas into viable profitable investment opportunities,” her bio on The Agency’s website reads, in part.

According to her LinkedIn, Bega graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in cinema.

Bega has worked in real estate for more than 20 years; Umansky founded his company in 2011, though it’s unknown how long Bega has been working there.

In addition to selling homes, Bega has also worked in interior design and in finance, per her website.

Leslie Bega Worked as an Actor

Bega launched her career with a stint on Broadway when she was just 6-years-old, according to her website. From there, she did some television commercials before getting into television and film.

According to her IMDb page, Bega has more than two dozen acting credits to her name.

She started off in the industry in the ’80s, landing small roles in various shows, like “The Twilight Zone” and “Small Wonder.” She landed her first recurring role in “Head of Class” in 1986. She played the role of Maria Borges for several seasons and appeared in 68 episodes through 1990.

Over the next two decades, Bega appeared in additional television shows and movies, including “The Sopranos,” in which she played the role of Tony Sopranos girlfriend, Valentina La Paz.

According to her official website, Bega also starred in an independent feature film called “Dating Games People Play.”

She stopped acting in the early 2010s, but made a cameo appearance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019.

Leslie Bega Enjoys Doing Yoga in Her Spare Time

On both her personal website and her official Instagram account, Bega shares photos of herself doing yoga. In fact, she has a whole section on her website dedicated to the spiritual discipline.

In May 2021, she shared a couple of photos of herself doing yoga following a hike in Ojai.

“This is my ‘BE ALL IN,'” she captioned one of the posts. “Victory Yoga Tree Pose after a 15 Hour hike up to the most sacred vortex water fall in beautiful Ojai California. Powerful transformation,” she added before posting some inspirational quotes.

READ NEXT: Kroy Biermann Nearly Unrecognizable With Full, Dark Facial Hair