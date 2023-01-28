Former RHOC Star’s Daughter Goes Missing After Being ‘Scared for Her Life’

The daughter of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tammy Knickerbocker is missing, according to her family. Knickerbocker, who appeared on RHOC as a full time star in seasons 2 and 3, shared her concerns about her daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker, 34, in a Facebook post.

“Worried about Lindsey. This is her mom and someone has taken over this Facebook account and it is not her answering anyone. Please let me know if anyone has seen or heard from her, she was in Vegas or Henderson,” read the post shared by Tammy Knickerbocker on January 27, 2023.

That same evening, current “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared a photo of Knickerbocker’s adult daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker and revealed that she is “missing in the Nevada area.” Many other Bravo fan accounts have also shared posts about Lindsey Knickerbocker’s disappearance.

Heavy has reached out to Tammy Knickerbocker for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsey Knickerbocker Has Been Missing Since January 9, 2023

In a Facebook post shared by someone named Tad Newcomb — and reposted by Tammy Knickerbocker — more details were shared.

“ATTN…Please share if you have friends in Vegas,” read the Facebook post.

“If all my Vegas friends can keep an eye out for my friend Lindsey Knickerbocker she has been missing since Jan 9th. She called her mom, scared of this guy that picked her up out there and said she thinks he will hurt her… and then the phone got cut off,” the message continued.

“This guy got on her fb messaging and said that he last saw her on Sunset and Boulder Hwy. Bad area yes. Please share this post and contact Tammy Knickerbocker or Megan Michelle Knickerbocker . Email in photo. Please Pray that she is okay!!!” Newcomb added.

Lindsey Knickerbocker’s Sister Said the Family Is Worried

Lindsey Knickerbocker’s sister Megan Knickerbocker posted in a missing persons group on Facebook with some additional details.

“Has anyone seen her?” Megan Knickerbocker asked. “Last contact was January 9th and she was scared for her life. No one has heard from her since. Absolutely gone without a trace,” she wrote.

Lindsey Knickerbocker also shared her sister’s stats. “Her name is Lindsey and she’s 5’5 and 110lbs, brown eyes and blonde hair and 34yrs old,” she wrote.

Someone in the group responded, asking Megan Knickerbocker if the family had checked jail because she found information that Lindsey Knickerbocker was wanted in Arkansas “for failing to appear in a drug charge.” Megan Knickerbocker responded in the comments section.

“Thanks for pointing that out. We have tried everything and can’t find her. Believe we wouldn’t make this public unless we weren’t out of options. She has had her struggles since our dad died, no one is denying that. We just want her found,” Meghan Knickerbocker wrote.

In February 2022, Fox 24 in Memphis, Tennessee, reported that Lindsey Knickerbocker had been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin (less than 2 grams), possession of a forgery device and forgery in the first degree after the arrest was made during a traffic stop.

