RHOBH Star Says She Won’t ‘Hurt Anybody’ When New Season Begins

The next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has yet to start filming, but some of the ladies are ready to get the show on the road.

Although there have only been a few confirmed casting announcements — Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins won’t be returning — fans are looking forward to seeing what Bravo has in store for this new era of RHOBH.

One person who seems confident that she will be returning for season 13 is Sutton Stracke. She’s been a full-time star on the show for two seasons now and is really looking forward to filming again.

“I can’t wait to start filming. I can’t wait to see all of the ladies. I can’t wait to see the new dynamic,” she told People magazine. Stracke also made her position on season 13 very clear.

Stracke Is Ready to Deliver for Season 13

With Rinna gone and some new women likely joining the cast, Stracke is ready to mix and mingle.

“I think that we got to a stalemate and I think that we needed the shakeup, and it might be scary. But look, I’m still a newbie,” she told People. She went on to say that she’s “not going to hurt anybody” and she wont “play unfairly.”

“I don’t play. I show up. That’s what I do,” she explained. “I don’t want to be produced. I don’t want to have a script. I don’t want to do any of that. I want to just show up.”

Stracke’s comments come after Rinna said that she and Garcelle Beauvais were really going to have to “work” in season 13.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview magazine in a post RHOBH departure exclusive.

Interestingly, when Page Six caught up with Stracke, she responded to that Rinna quote directly. “That’s all I do is work, so that’s funny,” she told the outlet.

Stracke Previously Said That Rinna ‘Will Be Missed’

Rinna announced her departure from the Beverly Hills franchise in early January 2023, telling People magazine, “this is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come.”

When Stracke was initially asked her reaction to Rinna’s exit, she told E! News, “I think we’re all sad that Lisa’s leaving. She will be missed.”

“She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup, so I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup, but I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her,” she added.

However, during a chat with Page Six, Stracke sang a different tune.

“I will not miss her on the show because she is bossy and I don’t like it. The only reason I would want her back on the show is because we have a lot of things to talk about,” she said, adding that she’d like to ask Rinna why she kicked her out of her house.

