Real Housewives Star’s Husband Admits He Made Fake Instagram Account to Troll Co-Star

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reacted to a scene in which a cast member’s husband made a shocking confession.

In season 2, viewers of the Bravo reality show saw Housewives “friend” Angie Harrington have a falling out with series star Lisa Barlow over a caterer’s decision to pull out of her charity event, a move that Harrington claimed Barlow was behind. Things got worse in season 3 when co-star Whitney Rose claimed that Harrington spread rumors that Barlow exchanged sexual favors for everything from a business loan to tickets to a Utah Jazz game.

Harrington denied being involved in the gossip. “‘Never said it,” she tweeted as the episode aired in October 2022. She also questioned Rose’s betrayal, writing, “Not sure what I did to deserve that betrayal [Whitney Rose] that sucked #rhoslc.”

Harrington later addressed Barlow with, “I’ve never said a word about your business. In fact, I’ve kept my mouth shut when I didn’t have to. …I know you want to believe I said those things about you in hopes I won’t be relevant, but it doesn’t make it true. #imstillhere #neversaidit #RHOSLC,” she added.

Angie Harrington’s Husband Admitted He Created a Fake Instagram Account to Deal with Backlash against His Wife

In an RHOSLC scene posted by Bravo TV, Harrington and her husband were seen out with Meredith and Seth Marks, when Harrington revealed that her husband, Chris, became “frustrated” because he felt she was being attacked in the media over the stories. “A lot of it felt like it was coming from Lisa,” Harrington added.

It was then that Chris Harrington revealed that he created a fake Instagram account to go after Barlow.

“In a very immature moment, as a 52-year-old man — please judge me later — but I created a fake account,” he admitted in the RHOSLC episode “Finsta Fight.”

Fans Reacted to the RHOSLC Husband’s Confession — And So Did Barlow

On social media, RHOSLC fans reacted to the Harrington’s confession, with some calling the couple “thirsty.”

“Please. Looks like a couple needs to be on reality tv & is creating a storyline for themselves. #RHOSLC,” one viewer tweeted.

“Another ‘couple’ creating Drama for a storyline common denominator Lisa Barlow. Angie does not need to be here. SL is already becoming a s*** show Nowhere To Go! The season has already been played out and we know how it ends,” another wrote.

“Angie is sooooo desperate to be on this show omg i wouldn’t be surprised if her and her husband made the ‘troll accounts’ they were fighting with,” another speculated.

“If viewers actually fall for this bulls*** (like I know they’re gonna) and don’t take Lisa Barlow’s side…” another chimed in.

As the episode aired, Barlow also weighed in by posting “receipts” of Chris Harrington’s burner accounts. “This is not an honorable moment. This is an I’ve been busted moment,” she wrote.

This not an honorable moment. This is an I’ve been busted moment #rhoslc pic.twitter.com/gzwUr7uwqo — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) November 3, 2022

As for the catering snafu that started the chain of events, the office manager for caterers Marco and Aubrey Niccoli told Page Six that Barlow was not involved in their decision to pull out of Harrington’s charity event.

“Lisa had NOTHING to do with them not being able to do Angie’s event — and Angie knows that,” the office manager told the outlet. In addition, chef Aubrey Nicolli took to Instagram to claim that Harrington “completely fabricated this story to create a storyline for herself” for RHOSLC.

