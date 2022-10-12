Real Housewife Reveals Wedding Gift She Received From the President

Meghan King still has a special gift from her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” has been married three times: to first husband Brad McDill, to ex Jim Edmonds — with whom she shares three young children, Aspen, Hart, and Hayes — and to Owens, according to E! News. The latter marriage lasted only two months before the newlyweds split in late 2021.

According to People, in July 2022, King, 38, revealed that her marriage to Owens, 43, had been annulled. But that doesn’t mean she returned her wedding gift from her ex’s famous family member.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meghan King Revealed the Wedding Gift She Received From Her Ex-Husband’s Uncle, President Joe Biden

King had a whirlwind relationship with Owens. She previously told Brides that she met her now ex-husband on a dating app and that the relationship progressed quickly. “Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together,” she said.

Part of that East Coast family included President Joe Biden, who is Owens’ maternal uncle. So when King and Owens’ whirlwind wedding took place at the groom’s childhood home in Pennsylvania in October 2021 — after just three weeks of dating — it’s no surprise that the President was on the guest list.

With the marriage now kaput, King revealed that she did actually keep the unique present that was gifted to her by the President and his wife, Jill Biden. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, King revealed the President gave her a unique bowl as a wedding gift.

“He gave me a crystal bowl, like, with the presidential seal,” King said. “And Kamala Harris wrote me a note.”

“The wedding day was great,” she added. “It was so much fun, intimate, and his family’s wonderful. I mean, I don’t have a bad thing to say about the Bidens at all. They were so warm and normal and welcoming. And they felt like family.”

King noted that she no longer communicates with her third ex-husband at all and has completely moved on from their brief marriage.

Meghan King Revealed That Her East Coast Wedding Was Planned by President Biden’s Sister, Valerie

In 2021, King told Brides that she “toyed around” with the idea of having an L.A. wedding, since both she and Owens lived in California. When they decided to tie the knot at Owens’ childhood home in Pennsylvania, they left the wedding planning fully in the hands of the groom’s mother, Valerie Biden Owens, and his two sisters.

In an April 2022 interview with the “Jeff Lewis Live” Sirius XM show, King revealed that Owens “said all the right things” when they were dating and that “the families were a good fit.”

“And he seemed to grow up similarly to me,” she added. But she noted that the fast marital setup felt “almost like an arranged marriage.”

In the September 20922 interview with Us, King also made it clear that it was Owens who pushed for the quickie marriage, as she had never intended to marry again following her divorce from Edmonds.

