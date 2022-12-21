Real Housewives Star Said She Was ‘Scared to Death’ About Ex’s Actions

The surprising separation of The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her husband of 13 years, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, is playing out on season 5 of the Peacock show.

During the latest episodes, Lisa Hochstein revealed on the cast trip to Key West that her husband was leaving her and was dating someone new and she later shared what prompted her to leave the cast trip after just one night with her co-stars. While appearing on Betches’ “Mention It All podcast” alongside Larsa Pippen, she said she was worried about her ex’s behavior at home.

The RHOM star told host Dylan Hafer that she didn’t even want to go on the trip in the first place after being “devastated” by what was happening with her marriage. She said it was “super traumatic” and she was not being herself and acting very down. “Just going to the Keys and knowing that I don’t know what is happening with him and whoever else – that scared me to death,” she said.

Lisa Hochstein Said She Wanted to Leave Right Away Because of What Was Happening in Her Home

Hochstein also shared on the “Mention It All podcast” that it was really hard to be away from her children during that trip and just wanted to go home from the moment she left. “As soon as I got there I wanted to go home,” she said and would have left the first night except that her cast mates made her stay one night.

She said she left after just one night because she didn’t want to be there and also felt like she was bringing everyone down and affecting the mood. The RHOM star said it was Alexia Echevarria’s birthday trip and she didn’t want to “give off bad energy.”

“There was people in my house, I am not going to say any names, but there were people involved [with my divorce] in my house, so that was really upsetting,” Hochstein added. “I heard this on the baby monitor and I just had to get home.”

Lisa & Lenny Hochstein Shared Updates About Where the Divorce Process Is Now & Said It’s ‘Ugly’

The season was filmed in the spring and early summer of 2022 but the Hochsteins’ divorce is still ongoing now and Hochstein told the podcast listeners she “hates” living through it so publicly.

The couple is in litigation and she said no matter what is filed in the case, it’s eventually found out and made public. “It’s just difficult to have the whole world know our business,” she said. Hochstein also told People that it felt “humiliating” to have the case be so public.

The RHOM star also shared that the divorce proceedings are getting “so petty” and she wants the entire process to be over. She revealed to the publication that she feels the “anger and hate” between the estranged couple growing day by day throughout the divorce and she’s worried about ever being able to get to a good place. “One day hopefully we will be able to co-parent and maybe one day friendly, but right now we are not,” she said on the “Mention It All podcast.”

Dr. Lenny Hochstein also told People that the divorce negotiations aren’t pretty but said it was due to the RHOM star and her attorney’s actions. “It’s turned nasty and ugly, but not because of anything I’ve done,” he told the outlet. “I wanted to try to do the best I could to make everything easier for her. But I don’t feel like she’s done the same.”

