Lisa Hochstein’s Estranged Husband Said She Treated Him ‘Like Her Servant’

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein’s breakup has so far been a messy one, with both exchanging shots on social media and in interviews as it’s been playing out on screen on “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

This week, Dr. Lenny Hochstein stood by recent comments he made claiming that his infamous hot mic moment was edited in his ex-wife’s favor. The plastic surgeon told Page Six that some of his comments were edited out in order to make the RHOM star appear “innocent” to fans and to make him the “villain.”

His latest Instagram post, about his daughter’s trip to an amusement park, had plenty of comments addressing his split, including one which asked why the couple didn’t seek marriage counseling. “Lisa treated me like her servant,” he replied in response, before launching into a description of a series of problems they’d been having in their marriage.

Lenny Hochstein Shared His Perspective About His Split From Lisa in Several Instagram Comments

In the comments of his Instagram post, Hochstein blasted his estranged wife, writing that “She refused to help me with the smallest requests, yelled at me on a weekly if not daily basis, established a life completely away from me, stayed out partying when I was home, criticized everything I did (except working hard), shoved her friends who I disliked down my throat, embarrassed me in public in front of my friends and refused to do anything with me.”

He then claimed that when he told Lisa Hochstein how he felt about it, “she laughed at me.” He also wrote, “one of the guys she’s dating has been to our home, has vacationed with us and has had a ‘friendly’ relationship with her for 7 years but I’m the bad guy?” He said he tried to put his issues aside and keep their family together for the children but that the “abuse” was eventually too much to handle. “You think you know the real Lisa?” he asked in conclusion.

In response to another person commenting that RHOM should show both sides more equally, he said he didn’t see that ever happening because producers wanted to push one specific storyline. Someone else told him that their ugly split would affect the children and they should try to separate more amicably. “Don’t you think I tried?” he asked in response.

The plastic surgeon claimed that he offered Lisa Hochstein “millions of dollars, a beautiful condo, and support far greater than what she would get” but that the RHOM star turned him down. He said he felt like her goal was to hurt him no matter what impact it might have on their family. “She is threatening me even now,” he said. “Just wait. I’m trying my best but all I get is hate and more threats.”

Lenny Hochstein Filed for Divorce From Lisa in the Spring 2022 & It Is Still Ongoing

Dr. Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from Lisa Hochstein after a 12-year marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” People reported. The two share son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

The plastic surgeon moved on with model Katharina Mazepa but he has stated on several occasions that there was no overlap between his relationships, the publication wrote.

The Hochsteins’ split is playing out in the 5th season of RHOM, which is airing now, but their divorce is still ongoing in real-time.

