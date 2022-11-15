Bravo Alum Criticizes Lisa Rinna’s Behavior: ‘Go Back to Your Regular Life’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s behavior on social media during a November 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. The fashion designer referenced Rinna asserted she was in possession of two envelopes during the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, with one containing information about Kathy Hilton’s alleged behavior in Aspen. According to People magazine, Bravo producer Andy Cohen commented on the “Days of Our Lives” star’s claim while recording a November 2022 “Andy Cohen Live” episode.

“She had what were her Aspen receipts that I never saw. We never got to them. We didn’t cut them out of the show. She never handed them over during the show. So that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts,” said Cohen.

He also noted the other envelope consisted of information about the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala.

“We wound up cutting the whole thing because we were done talking about the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Like, enough is enough,” stated the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

Rinna addressed Cohen’s comments on her Instagram Stories. She explained she wanted to share text messages she sent to Erika Jayne, her assistant, and an unnamed friend during the night she was alone with Hilton in Aspen at the season 12 reunion. As fans are aware, the “Melrose Place” actress asserted the “Paris in Love” personality exhibited aggressive behavior and spoke negatively about her sister, Kyle Richards, after leaving a private Aspen club.

Kim DePaola Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

While recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola shared she believed Rinna should not argue with Cohen about the reunion receipts on social media.

“Go back to your dancing, you have two gorgeous daughters, you know, Harry Hamlin, he seems like he can cook really good. He seems like he’s a little fun. Go back to your regular life, go back to your regular life, and when the time comes when you have to film again, then you work it out but let it go, let it go, let it go,” said the fashion designer.

DePaola also noted that Rinna was unhappy with the RHOBH tribute given to her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021.

“They really did a tribute to her, she’s a lovely lady and they did the tribute, I mean that’s enough, that’s enough, and they did a nice thing. But no, something’s going on with her. It seems like she has an imbalance of some kind,” said the former RHONJ personality.

Lisa Rinna Opened Up About Filming RHOBH Season 12

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Rinna shared she found filming RHOBH season 12 to be difficult. She explained issues were exacerbated because of the death of her mother.

“This was a very, very difficult season for everybody, but especially for me because of my mom and I just really had a rough time. It was probably the roughest year of my life. You know, and that’s just the truth,” said Rinna.

READ NEXT: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Announces Engagement