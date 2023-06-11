RHOBH Star ‘Not Involved’ in Husband’s New Show

After months of speculation, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband is set to star in a new television show.

“There’s a show,” Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin told Page Six on June 1, 2023. “It involves cooking. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that but there you go,” she added. Hamlin made it clear that she won’t be on the new show, suggesting that it will just be her parents — her father is actor Harry Hamlin.

In April 2023, Deadline confirmed that the show, tentatively titled “In the Kitchen With Harry,” will feature the actor working side-by-side with his niece, Renee Guilbault, a Cordon Bleu-trained chef.

“Harry will welcome viewers into his culinary happy space — his kitchen. Each episode features guests from across the pop culture spectrum who will dine with Harry and Renee,” reads the show’s description as written by Deadline.

A rep for Rinna confirmed to Heavy that Hamlin will indeed star in a new cooking show that has been picked up by AMC, but said that Rinna “is not involved.” On the May 8, 2023, episode of the “Kyle and Jacki O Show,” Rinna played coy about a possible involvement. “You never know,” she said.

Lisa Rinna Has Denied That Her Family Is Working on a New Show

Rinna left the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after season 12, telling People magazine, “this is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come.”

In the time since announcing her departure, Rinna has done a number of interviews, talking about her exit and what’s next for her. One thing she’s been pretty adamant about, however, is that her family was not in talks to appear in a spinoff of any kind.

“That’s not true. None of that’s true,” she told Page Six in April 2023 when asked about a family spinoff. Heavy can confirm that the show that Delilah Hamlin referenced is not a family spinoff, but, rather, a cooking show with Harry Hamlin at the helm, which was previously confirmed by

“I never say no to anything, so I would never say, ‘I will never do something.’ But that is not true,” Rinna previously told Page Six.

Meanwhile, in an interview on “The Talk” in February 2023, Rinna said “the doors are flying open. I’m just saying yes to everything.”

Lisa Rinna ‘Does Not Regret’ Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Following Rinna’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” executive producer Andy Cohen included what went down in his new book, “The Daddy Diaries,” which he discussed during a sit-down with the Smith Sisters on their SiriusXM radio show.

On the inside pages, Cohen revealed that Rinna sent him a text after the reunion to say that she wasn’t going to be a part of season 13 — but then, Cohen says, she changed her mind. Ultimately, it was too late, so Cohen looked at it as a “pause.”

Rinna’s rep denied that claim, however.

“There was never any discussion with anyone about that concept. Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it,” her rep said in a statement to E! News.

Also in Rinna’s interview with “The Talk,” she predicted the new season would be “boring” without her. Season 13 has wrapped, but isn’t expected to air on Bravo until the fall.

