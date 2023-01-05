Lisa Rinna Makes Shocking Announcement About RHOBH

Lisa Rinna is ending her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” On January 5, 2023, after much speculation, Rinna confirmed that her time on the series has come to an end.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in statement to People magazine. She has been a full-time star on the show since season 5.

The outlet reported that the decision was “mutual” between the actress and the network. Prior to her announcement, Rinna had teased whether or not she’d return to the show, often playing coy about what the future held, but never gave too much away.

At BravoCon 2022, a fan asked Andy Cohen if Rinna could be “fired” from the show, which resulted in cheers from the audience. Page Six tweeted out a video of the Q&A. “Let’s let the reunion play out and then everyone regroups,” Cohen responded. Rinna was in attendance at BravoCon in New York City and was very much a part of the festivities throughout the convention.

Flash forward three months and it seems as though everyone has officially regrouped — and Rinna won’t be back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Recently Said She Was ‘Jobless’

During a recent Instagram Live alongside her RHOBH besties Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins, someone asked Rinna if she was going to return for season 13.

“I don’t know,” she said. “Right now, I am jobless,” she added.

There has been a great deal of speculation when it came to Rinna’s future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after she had an extremely tough time on season 12. Aside from losing her mother, Lois, Rinna also caused some major friction between Kathy Hilton and her sister Kyle Richards.

During a trip to Aspen, Colorado, Rinna claims that Hilton made some hurtful comments about all of the women in the cast, including Richards. Although Hilton refuted Rinna’s claims, there was a great deal of damage done within the friend group — which could ultimately be what caused Rinna and Bravo’s “mutual” decision to part ways.

Fans Reacted to the Announcement on Reddit

For months, fans have been split on whether or not they wanted to see Rinna continue on with the show. After watching her on season 12 — and then on the reunion — there seemed to be more people who wanted her fired.

After the news broke, several Redditors expressed their thoughts on a new thread and many seemed happy that Rinna will no longer be holding a diamond.

“Wow, I’m pleasantly surprised. I didn’t think Bravo would let her go,” one person wrote.

“I’m so excited about this news and I am owning it honey,” someone else added.

“Actually didn’t think she’d ever leave, since she looooves the attention. Crazy,” a third comment read.

“IS GOD MAYBE REAL? AND IS GOD DENISE RICHARDS?” a fourth RHOBH fan said.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Suffers Medical Emergency