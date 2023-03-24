Lisa Rinna Rocks Gold Jumpsuit Alongside Husband Harry Hamlin

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Lisa Rinna began starring as a main cast member during the show’s fifth season, which premiered in 2014. The “Melrose Place” actress disclosed she was exiting the Bravo franchise after season 12 in January 2023.

The RHOBH alum and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, were attendees at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023. Rinna and Hamlin posed together at the March 16 charity event, held at the Beverly Hills hotel, Beverly Wilshire. The former “Days of Our Lives” actress opted to wear a long-sleeved sequined gold jumpsuit. She accessorized with gold hoops, matching heels, and a coordinating clutch. Hamlin sported a black suit, beaded bracelets, and his signature black-framed glasses.

On March 17, Rinna took to Instagram to share more pictures of the ensemble she wore to the gala. The five photos showed the mother of two posing near her refrigerator in the kitchen. In the caption, Rinna shared that her jumpsuit was a Michael Kors design.

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Spoke About Maintaining Their Relationship in February 2023

Hamlin and Rinna have been married for 25 years. The couple, who share two daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, shared their secrets on having a lasting relationship during a joint February 2023 interview on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenny.” Hamlin stated that he and his wife “listen to each other” and “take [their] relationship moment by moment without expectations.”

“Expectations are kind of resentments waiting to happen,” explained the “80 for Brady” star.

Rinna chimed in she believes couples “have to keep it interesting.”

“You have to keep it exciting because life takes over. It just does. So we just try and I think at the end of the day we just really dig each other. I like him so much,” asserted the former RHOBH star.

While speaking to People magazine in February 2022, Hamlin and Rinna shared what they most appreciate about each other. The father of three revealed he loved that his wife is “sweet and empathetic.”

“Empathy I think is one of the great characteristics that a human being can have so there’s a lot of empathy here,” said the 71-year-old.

Rinna then noted that she admires Hamlin for his intellect and kindness.

“I think it’s great to be with someone who is so smart. I think it’s really great. So I really respect him. I like who he is as a person, he’s a really kind, good man,” shared the Bravo alum.

The mother of two clarified that she and her husband “have nothing in common.” Hamlin explained that he is “an outdoors man,” who enjoys camping, while his wife prefers other activities.

“I like to shop and stay at the Four Seasons,” quipped Rinna.

Lisa Rinna Revealed Her Husband Encouraged Her to Interact With Kathy Hilton in December 2022

During a January 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, Rinna mentioned her feud with her former RHOBH castmate, Kathy Hilton. The 59-year-old referenced that she claimed Hilton acted erratic and made negative remarks regarding her younger sister, Kyle Richards, during a season 12 cast trip in Aspen. The “Paris in Love” star repeatedly denied the allegations.

In the Interview Magazine interview, the “Melrose Place” actress revealed that Hamlin encouraged her to have a cordial interaction with Hilton while attending the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022.

“Harry said to me, ‘You really should just say hi to her and just try to move on from this because it’s not going to do either one of you any good.’ So at the People’s Choice Awards, I saw her. We had already had moments together where we didn’t talk and didn’t even acknowledge one another. And I said, ‘Hi Kathy, how are you? You look great.’ And it broke the ice,” recalled Rinna.