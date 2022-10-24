EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna’s Rep Addresses Gun Photo That Fans Say Was Deleted From Instagram

Lisa Rinna’s publicist spoke to Heavy after a photo of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star holding a gun surfaced online.

Several people claim that they saw the picture on Rinna’s Instagram Stories but say that the post was swiftly deleted. The photo, which was taken on the set of “Days of Our Lives,” featured Rinna smiling while holding a gun in her hand.

“That photo was posted over a year ago from the set of ‘Days of Our Lives’. It was doctored and reposted without our consent and completely out of context,” Jeffrey Chassen of Vision PR told Heavy exclusively.

Here’s what you need to know:

Somers Called the Post ‘Terrifying’ & Rinna’s Rep Said He Has ‘No Idea’ Who Somers Is

The photo of Rinna holding a weapon that fans say was posted on October 23, 2022, has been circulating on social media.

“When I find me Patrick,” the caption on the post read, which Patrick Somers claims is about him. Somers is a “marketing manager” who has been linked to the RHOBH for months. In June 2022, Somers claimed that he worked with Rinna to facilitate a feud between her and Kathy Hilton, according to Page Six. At the time, Rinna denied knowing Somers.

On October 24, 2022, Somers took to his Instagram Stories to share that he’d seen the post.

“Yes. I have absolutely seen Lisa Rinna’s story about me. It’s concerning, alarming, and terrifying. I have deleted all of my stories about the situation as I will not share pure hate on my platform. I think everyone for their support and if it truly matters to you, you will speak up and use your voice,” Somers wrote.

Chassen told Heavy that “no one was threatened.”

“I have no idea who this person is and we’re not interested in partaking in his childish nonsense. He has been harassing Lisa for months,” Chassen said. “We won’t give this person anymore attention.”

The RHOBH Reunion Finale Airs on October 26

There has been a lot of news about Rinna floating around as the reality star will be going up against Kathy Hilton at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, which will wrap up on October 26.

Rinna has been consistently posting things about Hilton on social media, defending her take that Hilton had a “meltdown” during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, and that she said some pretty terrible things about the other women in the cast — including her sister, Kyle Richards.

Rinna’s rep did mention that “it’s not lost on us that false rumors are being dropped” as the finale of the show approaches.

Meanwhile, Rinna’s future on the RHOBH is up in the air. The actress has said that she isn’t sure what’s to come as the franchise closes this chapter.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” Rinna told Us Weekly at BravoCon in October 2022. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

