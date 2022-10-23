‘Real Housewives’ Star Enters Rehab

A “Real Housewives” star is going to rehab for 30 days.

On October 22, 2022, Katie Rost, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” as a full-time star in season 1 and returned in a guest and/or friend role in seasons 2, 4, and 7, announced that she’s doing a program to help with an addiction to “alcohol and Adderall.”

“I’m so thankful and I will share my journey… there is no shame in admitting you have been prescribed things and those things are now hurting you physically. There is no shame in being honest,” she shared on Instagram.

“And I’d appreciate it if people who don’t think my Black Jewish Life Matters would F-off. (We ain’t Kanye fans ova here) Mental Health and Rehab and wellness is not a joke. It’s a process. And as I start mine. It may get interesting. If you can’t handle it. Please, find the exit sign cause this is not something shameful. I will be telling the truth the whole way … I’ve been on this crap since I was 12 years old because of ADHD. That’s not my fault,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rost Revealed That She Had Been Having Seizures

In addition to sharing her decision to enter rehab, Rost, 41, shared a subsequent update in which she revealed that she’s been having seizures. Her fourth seizure happened in early October 2022.

Rost shared that she had a nurse taking care of her in the hospital who asked if she could read the bible to her. Rost told the nurse that she “didn’t care” because she is of Jewish faith, but said that something came over her and she “just started to pray.”

“She went into my phone downloaded every scripture she felt I needed and it really hit me how beautiful human beings who work in health care are. She didn’t judge me or shame me, she was an angel at the right time. And I will always be Katie. Always be vulgar and ironic. But this woman took the time to say…. Jesus loves you Katie and he was a Jew and I have no problem sitting here with you on that,” Rost captioned a video that she took from her hospital bed.

Rost Thanked Her Followers for Their Support

In a third Instagram post shared by Rost on October 21, 2022, she thanked folks for showing her love and support during this challenging time in her life.

“I’ve read every single comment and messages are truly, humbling ,Man, it’s love. And I’m a lover #katievibes don’t take it as a diss if I havent responded: this is my response. Thankyou,” she captioned a post.

Rost made headlines in May 2022 when she publicly asked Cohen to put her back on RHOP full-time by posting on Instagram. She has since deleted her account and started a new one.

For the time being, fans watched Rost on season 7 of RHOP when she appeared as a “guest.” It’s unknown if Bravo would ever consider bringing her back in a full-time role. For the time being, Rost’s focus appears to be on her health. She promised to keep fans updated throughout her journey.

