RHOBH Star Called Out for ‘Staged’ Video With Husband

Lisa Rinna shared a holiday video with fans, but some noticed a major gaffe. Just after Christmas, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave fans an update on her husband, Harry Hamlin, who recently had surgery on his shoulder.

Rinna used her favorite communication mode to get fans’ attention, but as usual, Hamlin seemed oblivious.

Lisa Rinna Shared a Dance Video to Give an Update on Harry Hamlin

In December 2022, Rinna, 59, posted an Instagram message to fans after her 71-year-old husband underwent surgery. “H had shoulder surgery and I’m his nurse. Pray for him,” the RHOBH star wrote. “Truth be told he said I was an excellent nurse,” she added.

Twelve days later, Rinna updated fans by sharing a video of her and Hamlin wearing matching, plaid Christmas pajamas. Hamlin sat on a chair reading a book as his wife performed one of her signature dances in front of him.

But Hamlin did not divert his attention from his book. The “Mad Men” alum continued to “read” as his wife danced all around him, never once looking up at her. “Day 12 after My patients shoulder surgery. He’s doing well!” Rinna captioned the post.

While some fans commented that they “love” the way Hamlin ignored Rinna, others pointed out that the book the actor was reading appeared to be upside down.

“Reading a book upside down? Most definitely STAGED,” one commenter wrote. “I agree… the book looks upside down,” another wrote. “What’s he reading? (Or pretending to read!)” another wanted to know. “Fake! Fake! Fake!” wrote another.

Rinna also poked fun at the mistake. When one fan asked her, “Is he reading the book upside down?,” the Rinna Beauty founder replied, “The meds kicked in?”

Lisa Rinna Regularly Posts Videos of Harry Hamlin Ignoring Her

This is not the first time Rinna has posted a video of her dancing while her husband ignores her. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum regularly posts such videos on both her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

In August 2022, Rinna posted a video of her dancing on the outdoor deck at her California home as her husband ignored her as he trimmed flowers.

During a 2021 interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Rinna addressed what Seacrest referred to as ”the Harry and Lisa show on Instagram.” As a clip of Rinna dancing in her kitchen next to a clueless Hamlin played, host Kelly Ripa also weighed in.

“I could watch your video of you dancing behind Harry, who truly doesn’t seem to notice that you’re there,” Ripa told Rinna. “And let me tell you, my husband noticed you’re there enough for all of us!”

“Well thank God for Mark!” Rinna said of Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos. “Because it is not reciprocated in my house!”

But Rinna went on to hint that the videos with her husband are indeed staged. When Seacrest asked if Hamlin ever cracks, Rinna replied, “He’s a very good actor… and when he’s given an assignment, he never breaks character.”

