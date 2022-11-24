Andy Cohen Reveals Thanksgiving Plans & Teases Big Surprise

Andy Cohen has big plans for the holidays.

In a November 2022 interview, the “Watch What Happens Live” host dished about his plans for a Thanksgiving first and he also teased a special guest that may pop up on the New Year’s Eve show that he co-hosts with pal Anderson Cooper for CNN.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Revealed He is Hosting Thanksgiving This Year

Cohen’s had a busy year. Not only does she helm multiple Bravo shows and specials, but he recently inked a deal to expand his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” to five days a week. In addition, Cohen is a single father to two young kids after welcoming his baby daughter, Lucy, in April.

In a November 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen revealed that due to the fact that he has small children, his family’s Thanksgiving plans have changed for this year.

“I’m entertaining in New York,” he told the outlet of his Turkey Day plans. “I am hosting my entire family. They are saving me a lot of time and trouble by coming to New York for the first time. It’s my first time in New York for Thanksgiving. I always go to St. Louis, but I have two little kids. So they’re helping me out a great deal by allowing me to not have to travel with them.”

Cohen’s parents, Lou and Evelyn, still live in Missouri where he grew up. The Bravo host also has a sister named Emily.

In the interview, Cohen also addressed the rough Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season that ended with sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton estranged. While past family feuds have been settled over the holidays – Richards previously told People that the kids in the family demanded reconciliation for Christmas – it is unclear if they are talking in time for this Thanksgiving.

“I hope so,” Cohen said. “I don’t know. I texted with Kyle about something else the other day. But I haven’t gotten the full update.”

Andy Cohen Revealed He Plans to Have ‘A Ball’ on New Year’s Eve

With the holiday season about to kick into high gear, Cohen also gave an update on his plans for New Year’s Eve. Cohen has been part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve show since 2017, when he replaced Kathy Griffin on the show, per TV Guide.

But last year, he got into hot water after blasting outgoing NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio and slamming ABC’s NYE broadcast on-air after downing shots with co-host Anderson Cooper during the live broadcast.

On the November 16, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” he vowed to party hard as he rings in 2023. “I just want you to know Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year’s Eve!” he announced. “Do you understand?”

In the THR interview, Cohen said that despite a recent report from Variety that CNN doesn’t want the correspondents drinking during the live broadcast, he and Cooper will continue their tradition.

“[CNN wants] Anderson and I to do our thing,” Cohen said, adding that he “absolutely” plans to have “a ball.” Cohen also teased a big surprise for fans.

“You know, there is one surprise,” he added. “A good friend of mine called me last night and said, ‘I want to be a part of New Year’s Eve.’ It was a surprising call to get. It’s someone that people care about and love very much. And so I need to wait to formulate what we’re going to do. But I’m really excited. It’s like the night that I look forward to all year.“

