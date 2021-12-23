Fans Slam Lisa Rinna Over Her Latest ‘RHOBH’ Look

Lisa Rinna‘s lips are the subject of internet discussions yet again. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is being roasted by fans after she shared her confessional look for season 12, complete with a long brunette wig and extremely plumped up lips.

While Rinna’s big lips aren’t a new phenomenon, fans couldn’t help but notice that Rinna may have gone even bigger, perhaps by way of some added lipliner. On December 21, 2021, Rinna shared a video of herself on Instagram, sitting in a director’s chair in some kind of green room or perhaps a behind-the-scenes makeup room.

As the camera zoomed in on her, Rinna showed off her look, blinking her eyes a couple of times, and making sure that her glam was perfectly captured. Several fans commented on the post, letting Rinna know that she looked great, but many fans couldn’t help but comment on Rinna’s mouth — and the apparently heavily filtered shot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Called Rinna Out for Going Overboard With Her Lips

Rinna’s decision to get lip injections came when she was just 24-years-old. “I always say, jokingly, that my lips have a career of their own. The feedback on them was not always positive. There was a time when people were negative. But I think they became accepted when I said, ‘These are my lips! This is the way they are,'” Rinna told the Daily Mail back in 2020.

Rinna has been unapologetic about her lips, and seems to embrace the look, regardless of what people have to say. Instagram and Reddit users weren’t too kind when it came to Rinna’s recent IG post, however.

“I [love her] but she needs to STOP with the lip injections or what ever she does she looking like a [duck]. Sorry,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“Those [huge] lips are taking over her face. I guess she thinks it looks good,” another person added.

“Why do I picture ‘The Joker’ every time I see her? The creases coming off the sides of her mouth??? Why?????” someone else wrote.

“What in the lips has happened here,” a fourth comment read.

Rinna’s Confessional Look Sparked a Reddit Thread

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Rinna’s glam post got plenty of attention from Redditors as well. Rinna got a ton of positive feedback when she debuted her Cindy wig, but the long hair is not what people are talking about.

It seems Rinna is accentuating her mouth — either by way of additional injections or the overuse of lip liner — which isn’t something new, but her lips seem bigger to some people — and Reddit doesn’t approve.

“Are the lips even bigger than I remember?” one person asked.

“Did she really fill up both her lips and draw over her lip line??? She looks like a rubber dinghy that ate a Nutella bread roll,” another Redditor commented.

“She’s such a joke & now she has the joker’s lips to match,” another comment read.

“This picture is so filtered, it’s basically an illustration,” a third person added.

“She’s such a clown,” a fourth person wrote.

