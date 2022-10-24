RHOC Star on Lisa Rinna’s Comment About Being Put on Pause: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

During the season 12 reunion special of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna discussed her behavior on the show. She explained that she lashed out at her castmates, specifically Sutton Stracke, because she was grieving her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021. The “Melrose Place” actress also acknowledged she is often impulsive in her reactions on social media. When the reunion’s moderator, Andy Cohen, shared that a fan implored Bravo to put Rinna “on pause” for “being a disaster on social media,” Rinna responded, “put me on pause.”

“F*** I don’t care,” said the mother of two.

While recording an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts regarding Rinna’s comment about possibly being put on pause.

Tamra Judge Suggested She Disapproved of Lisa Rinna’s Remark

During the podcast episode, Judge suggested she did not approve of Rinna’s comment.

“That was pretty ballsy for her to say, ‘put me on pause. I don’t care,’” shared the RHOC star.

She then asserted “that’s really not something you want to say to Bravo.”

“Be careful what you wish for,” advised the 55-year-old.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she believed Rinna’s behavior worsened during RHOBH season 12. She clarified that she empathized with the actress as she was mourning her mother.

“Lisa has always been outspoken and can be a little shady at times but I think this year takes the cake, right? She’s been above and beyond, and I will say, as someone who has gone through a certain amount of loss this season on [RHOC], you don’t have time to grieve over certain, like her mom died, that’s the worst thing ever,” said Judge.

Kathy Hilton Criticized Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne

In RHOBH season 12, episode 19, Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of having a meltdown after a night out in Aspen. She claimed the 64-year-old spoke negatively about her castmates, including her sister Kyle Richards. Rinna also implored the socialite to receive professional help. During season 12, episode 21, Richards shared she believed her co-stars, specifically Rinna and Erika Jayne, had been leaking information about her eldest sister to the press. The “Days of Our Lives” actress and Jayne denied the claims.

While speaking to TMZ in October 2022, Hilton shared that she believed Rinna and Jayne were “desperate for a storyline” and set her up during season 12.

“I had people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls and you know what, if people were really worried about me why wouldn’t they call Kyle? My husband? Production? When Lisa said that I had a break but she decides to call the media, the press, her little go-to people and Erika. Erika, why is she calling Erika? In the middle of me scaring her so much,” said Hilton.

The mother of four went on to say that she would not return to RHOBH if Jayne and Rinna remained in the cast.

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast — if it was completely the same than absolutely not because I feel like there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up but most of them, they are not being their authentic self when they are pushed up to the wall,” stated the Bravo personality.

