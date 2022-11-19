Lisa Rinna Reveals Surprising RHOBH Regret: ‘That Was Very Wrong’

Lisa Rinna was asked whether or not she had any regrets during her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and decided to answer on her Instagram Stories.

The confession came on November 11, 2022. “Someone just asked me if I have any regrets from the last 8 years on the show,” Rinna wrote over a photo of herself in a hot pink dress.

“Only one,” she continued. “Yolanda. I would change that. That was very wrong. On all levels. That never should have happened.”

Rinna was referring to the time that she accused Yolanda Hadid of having Munchausen syndrome. At the time, Hadid had been suffering from Lyme disease. All of this went down in season 6 and caused a great deal of hurt for Hadid — and plenty of backlash for Rinna.

“You labeled Kim last year, you labeled Brandi [Glanville] and now you’re labeling me,” Hadid said to Rinna during a RHOBH episode back in 2016. That was Hadid’s last season on the show.

Rinna Said She Doesn’t Have any Other RHOBH Regrets

Over the years, Rinna has become a polarizing figure on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” While she has plenty of fans who love her and think that she’s spot on with her assessments of her co-stars, there are plenty of people who don’t like her — many of whom want Bravo to cut ties with her.

And while Rinna has had beef with several of her castmates, from Denise Richards to Kathy Hilton, she doesn’t regret anything else that she’s said or done on the show.

“Everything else I own and would prob not change,” Rinna said on her Instagram Stories. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this upset many fans, who think that Rinna has a lot more to be regretful over.

“Like dont get me wrong i wasnt big fan of kim but i do feel lisa owe her an apology making her kim sobriety a bigger issue than what it was,” one person tweeted in response to Rinna’s statement, which was shared by the Queens of Bravo Twitter account.

“So she doesn’t regret using the sexual assault of someone as a teen to attack their mother. She is a clown,” someone else wrote, referring to Rinna posting something about Paris Hilton to get back at Kathy Hilton.

Hadid Discussed Rinna’s Munchausen Accusations in Her Book

Rinna accusing Hadid of faking her illnesses was extremely hurtful and Hadid said as much in her memoir “Believe Me” which was released in 2017.

“That is such a hurtful word, it infuriates me. Why would anyone make such a distorted and untrue statement related to my health journey? Especially in front of my friends and millions of viewers?” she wrote, according to E! News.

“It’s simply unconscionable that my supposed ‘friends’ doubt and discredit my word on such a delicate and sensitive matter. But a thousand times worse and more hurtful is when they say that Anwar and Bella don’t have Lyme.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2022, Hadid said that she had a very hard time when she was on RHOBH. “I was fighting for my life,” she told the outlet. She also weighed in on the Rinna/Hilton drama from season 12.

“I feel sorry for Kathy because I been in her shoes. I feel sorry [for] what it does to her family with Kyle [Richards] and Kim. It goes deep, right? And why? Because you want camera time,” Hadid said.

