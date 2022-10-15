BravoCon Exclusive: Andy Cohen Responds to Fan Asking for Lisa Rinna to Be ‘Fired’

BravoCon 2022 is taking place this weekend in New York City and reality stars from the network have been participating in all kinds of panels, answering fan questions, and spilling plenty of tea.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Andy Cohen took part in the “Ask Andy” panel hosted by “Today” anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Heavy was present for the panel in which Cohen answered several questions from fans.

At one point, a fan asked Cohen what it takes for a Housewife to be fired from a franchise.

“They really have to piss the audience off,” Cohen responded. A short while later, someone flat out asked him if “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna could be “fired.”

Cohen Suggested Fans May Feel Differently After the Reunion Airs in Full

The crowd goes wild at #BravoCon2022 after someone asks if #LisaRinna can be fired off of #RHOBH. pic.twitter.com/erfGhZSTbe — Page Six (@PageSix) October 14, 2022

One controversial figure on RHOBH is Rinna, whose time on season 12 has definitely stirred up plenty of emotions amongst fans. Rinna dealt with the loss of her mother Lois on the season and then got into a major feud with her co-star Kathy Hilton. Rinna’s behavior on the season has been highly criticized by many fans, and while Rinna has expressed being okay with playing the villain role, several fans have had enough.

During the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon 2022, someone asked Cohen if Rinna could be “fired” from RHOBH. The crowd erupted in cheers. Rather than avoiding the question — or giving an answer one way or the other — Cohen suggested fans take a breath to see how the chips fall after the reunion airs.

“Let’s let the reunion play out and then everyone regroups,” Cohen said.

Fans had mixed reactions to the fans seemingly wanting Rinna gone.

“I agree. Rinna needs to go,” one person tweeted.

“Aww I really do like Rinna bummer,” someone else wrote.

“LOVE Lisa Rinna!! @Andy WE NEED HER!!!” a third Twitter user agreed.

Part one of the RHOBH reunion aired on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Part two will air on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and part three one week later on October 26, 2022. Until the show finishes airing, there likely won’t be any sort of official casting changes.

Rinna Is at BravoCon

Although Rinna wasn’t supposed to be a part of the weekend’s festivities in the Big Apple, she worked some things out with her schedule and ended up attending. The actress made her first panel appearance on Friday, October 14, 2022, during the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel, which Heavy was present at.

Rinna sat on a couch sandwiched between her BFF Erika Jayne and co-star Crystal Minkoff. She wore a bright orange two-piece suit.

At the start of the panel, moderator Brad Goreski asked the women if they had any regrets during season 12.

“How long do you have, Brad?” Rinna asked him. She then shared a moment that she’s not proud of. “How about when I screamed at Sutton? I mean, that was really intense. The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified,” she said.

