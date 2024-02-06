Lisa Rinna Bumped From Magazine Cover After Posing For Exclusive Story

Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin were supposed to be front and center on major magazine cover, but at the last minute they didn’t make the cut.

The longtime couple, who married in 1997, were supposed to front a special “Hollywood Power Couples” issue of Us Weekly magazine, but were instead replaced by newcomer couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Shared the Digital Version of the Magazine Cover After Her & Her Husband Were Bumped for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

In February 2024, Rinna posted to Instagram to share a cover photo of her and Hamlin cozied up on a wicker chair for their magazine cover photoshoot. The caption to the photo touted an “Exclusive” look at the couple’s 27-year marriage with the teaser, “We live in the moment.”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star captioned her post to admit that her cover never made it to the magazine’s print edition. But she seemed to take the switch up in stride.

“Ok so we got the cover of @usweekly Yay!” Rinna wrote. “Then we got bumped by a certain Super couple named Swelce 😄. So here’s the digital cover! And the @taylorswift @killatrav one.”

The photo of Swift and Kelce that made it to final copy featured the new couple all smiles, with Swift wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jersey in honor of her NFL star boyfriend. The caption read, “Travis & Taylor Going the Distance.” A smaller version of Rinna and Hamlin’s cover photo appeared at the top right of the cover.

Fans and friends reacted to the photo of Rinna and her husband that didn’t make the main part of the cover.

“You two look as amazing as ever! It’s no contest for me. ♥️♥️,” wrote RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley.

“They should’ve kept the original cover 🔥❤️ Rinna and Harry forever!!!!!” another commenter wrote.

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Shared Secrets to Their Long Marriage

Swift and Kelce have only been dating since August 2023, and their relationship has been making headlines ever since. But Rinna and Hamlin have stood the test of time. The Rinna Beauty founder told Us Weekly that “opposites attract” when it comes to her and her husband.

“We’re good at allowing the other person to be who they are and do what they want,” she explained. “I learn a lot from Harry: history, politics, fusion energy, space. If I thought that was a bore, that would be problematic, but I like to learn,” she added.

Hamlin previously told People magazine the secret to his marriage to Rinna is “being diametrically opposite.” “I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons,” he cracked.

In the Us cover story, the longtime couple note they had a slightly rocky start. When they met, Rinna had just ended a relationship and Hamlin was still getting out of one.

Rinna also admitted her first kiss with her future husband was a hot mess. In addition, when he canceled a second date with her, she had second thoughts about him. “I got off the phone with him and was like, “OK, that’s it. He’s a [expletive] loser,'” Rinna told the magazine. “He came crawling back about two months later.”

