RHOBH Alum Isn’t Shying Away From Controversy After Show Exit

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Rinna isn’t shy when it comes to her personal style. In fact, the former Bravo star loves to make people “feel uncomfortable” with her fashion choices.

“I love to get in there and make people feel uncomfortable. I’m polarizing,” Rinna, 59, told People. “I love that about myself. So that was a great look because it just flipped everybody out.”

“I like to make people feel something, and that made people feel you either loved it or you hated it,” she continued. “And I just love that.”

Rinna caused a stir during Fashion Month when attended the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2023 show. She wore a wig with a retro bowl cut, that got the internet talking. Social media users compared her to fictitious characters, like Will Byers from “Stranger Things” and Lord Farquaad from “Shrek.”

On April 17, Rinna posted a selfie of herself via Instagram with Johan Hellstrom, “the man behind the infamous wig.” He wrote back in the comments section, “It was so perfect on you.”

According to People, some fans labeled her look as “horrible” and “ridiculous,” but the negative comments don’t affect her. In fact, she likes them.

“I’d love to get people just having a conversation, getting them to feel something, because I think everybody is not super happy. They don’t feel good,” she told People “And I think that people are tending to go into a negative area right now. And I’m trying to get people to snap out of it and talk about something other than wanting to hurt people or be so negative.”

Rinna, an actress who starred in “Days of Our Lives,” told People fashion is supposed to start a conversation and “can’t be taken so seriously.”

Rinna has been married to her husband, Harry Hamlin, since 1997. They have two daughters together: Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21.

Rinna starred as the character Billie Reed on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” from 1992 to 1995 and won two consecutive Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Rinna Loves Wearing Wigs

Rinna isn’t afraid to play with her hair, just as she’s not afraid to take fashion risks.

“They instantly make me feel better,” she told People in 2022. “The wigs have been so much fun. I’m an actor by trade, but I haven’t done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven’t itched that scratch of stepping into different characters.”

“I love what a wig does,” she continued. “They’ve been such a great form of expression for me.”

When it came to her “infamous” pageboy wig, she felt “special” in it.

“When I put on that wig for the Vivienne Westwood show – that felt like something special – and it caused such a stir on the internet,” she told Vogue.“I’ve had a freakin’ ball – I’ve been blessed with all of these incredible moments.”

Why Did Rinna Leave ‘RHOBH’?

Rinna first joined the “RHOBH” cast during season 5 in November 2014, but she bowed out after season 12 aired in 2022.

She went through a lot of personal turmoil. Her beloved mother, Lois, died in November 2021 after she suffered a stroke, per People. She was 93 years old.

The loss topped with viewer criticism and bad edits led Rinna to leave the series.

“I f****** hated this year,” she told Interview. “For a lot of reasons. My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked.”

Rinna was thankful for her time on the series. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna told People. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”