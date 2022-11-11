Fans React to Lisa Rinna’s ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ in Recent Video

On November 5, Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to promote her launch of Lisa Rinna wines but many instead wondered about her photoshoot for the promotional post.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a short video showing the behind-the-scenes of a photo shoot as she posed and held two bottles of her Rinna Wines. “Coming soon EVERYWHERE!!!!!!!! #RINNAWINES,” the reality star wrote as the caption for the post.

For the shoot, Rinna wore a gold dress that appeared to be pinned back behind her and smiled while posing barefoot. However, many fans pointed out that it looked as though her dress was ill-fitting.

Fans Said Lisa Rinna Was Experiencing a ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ in the Video

There were many people who wondered about the fit of her dress and why it appeared pinned back. “Couldn’t borrow a dress that fits?” someone asked. Another person shaded Rinna, “At least wear a dress that fits properly.” Someone else accused the RHOBH star of having a “full on wardrobe malfunction.”

Several others commented that her pose in general and her smile appeared awkward, as one person said, “Why are you holding the black bottle so awkwardly?” Another commented that it was “such an awkward pose.” Someone else said, “Are you losing your balance! Why does this look so weird?”

Lisa Rinna Announced the Launch of Her Wine Collection a Few Months Ago & There Are 2 Wines Available Now

Rinna’s wines recently launched, with two available wines: Brut and Brut Rosé. According to an Instagram post by the brand, they are available in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and South Dakota.

The wines, distributed by Prestige Beverage Group, are described online as “born out of passion by Lisa Rinna. The kind that emerges after a few too many glasses during a wine tasting.”

The Brut Rosé is made from 60% Grenache, 20% Syrah and 20% Cinsault while the Brut is 85% Chardonnay and 15% Ugni Blanc. According to the brand’s Instagram page, they are the “new French Wine Collection people will most definitely be talking about.”

Viewers might remember Rinna announcing back in 2018 during RHOBH’s 9th season that she’d enjoy being “the new rosé seller.” Rinna made the declaration during a wine tasting in France but three years later, she brought the idea to fruition. In an August 2022 episode of RHOBH, she hosted a tasting event for the wine for her co-stars.

“It’s happening!” Rinna said during the episode. “It’s actually finally happening.” She shared that she was nervous for her co-stars to sample her wines because it was a “vulnerable” moment for her.

Luckily, the women loved the Brut and Brut Rosé, with Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley giving her product their seal of approval. “This rosé that they’ve made is perfect for what I like,” Stracke shared. “I like a really pale rosé.” Beauvais said, “I normally don’t like brut, but this is good.”

