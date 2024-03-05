Lisa Vanderpump Talks Partying With Andy Cohen Amid New Drug Allegations

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump has spoken out about Andy Cohen.

Vanderpump was recently asked about the lawsuit that former RHONY star Leah McSweeney filed against Cohen. In the court documents, McSweeney accused Cohen of “psychological warfare” and drug use, according to The New York Times.

Vanderpump has known Cohen for many years and has spent a great deal of time with him. This may have been one reason that she felt confident weighing in McSweeney’s bold claims.

“Nobody gets a good edit on that show, that’s for a fact. And Andy doing coke? I know because I’ve partied with him hundreds of times — in my business, in my house, in New York — I’ve never seen anything like that. I can categorically say, ‘No, he wouldn’t do that,'” Vanderpump told TMZ. She then reiterated her thoughts on the matter.

“I know for a fact he wouldn’t do that. Anybody can say anything, can’t they?” she wondered.

Lisa Vanderpump Called Leah McSweeney’s Claims ‘Bulls***’

Vanderpump wasn’t too pleased to learn that Cohen was named in a lawsuit and was quick to share her true feelings on the matter.

“That’s exactly what they are, allegations. Nothing concrete,” Vanderpump told TMZ, calling the lawsuit, “bulls***.”

“As I say, I know Andy Cohen very well. He does his edible or whatever he does but no, he never does [coke]. I’ve seen others do it but not him, that’s for sure. I’ve been on that show. You drink if you wanna drink. Who’s pressuring you? I don’t get that. Be responsible for your own actions,” Cohen further explained.

Meanwhile, Cohen’s rep has spoken out on behalf of his client as well.

“The claims against Andy are completely false,” a rep for Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter. A source also denied Cohen’s alleged drug use.

“It’s outrageous that anyone would make a claim that Andy does cocaine with any Housewives,” a source told THR.

Several Other Bravo Stars Have Defended Andy Cohen

Vanderpump isn’t the only Bravo star who has defended Cohen since McSweeney filed her bombshell lawsuit.

For example, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps also denied that Cohen uses drugs.

“I can only say my experience. Part of the Housewives is parties, and of course, there’s drinking involved, but it’s not like someone forced her to drink. You can’t force someone to drink something. You have to be the person who picks up the drink,” she told TMZ in late February 2024.

“I’ve known Andy for years, and it’s not in his character, and I’ve never, ever seen in the years that I’ve been doing Housewives any drug abuse,” she added.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs also shared her take in an interview with Page Six.

“I just want to also say about the cocaine allegations, Andy has never offered me cocaine. I am friends with every Housewife. He has never offered any Housewife cocaine,” she said. “Those allegations are nothing but to assassinate his character and that is disgusting,” she added.

