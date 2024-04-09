DWTS Alum Shares Surprising ‘Matchmaking’ Story

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Lisa Vanderpump is known for her love of animals, but she took things to a new level when she played “matchmaker” for one of her pets, she recently shared.

When the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star competed on season 16 of the celebrity ballroom competition with pro partner Gleb Savchenko, her first dance famously featured a cameo by her beloved Pomeranian pup, Giggy.

Vanderpump told Time magazine she grew up with animals all around her. “It was never a normal situation at home,” she said in 2016. “There would always be ponies in the kitchen. And I rode the horse to the village in my pajamas and we had ducks on the bed.”

In an April 2024 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Vanderpump shared a sweet story about her pet mallard duck who needed a mate.

Lisa Vanderpump Ordered a Husband for Her Duck

In the interview, Vanderpump revealed that she currently has swans, little horses, and seven dogs living at her home in Beverly Hills. The restaurant owner then shared a sweet story of how she found a second “husband” for a mallard duck that migrated to her Villa Rosa estate.

“We had a mallard duck [come to] Villa Rosa with her husband,” Vanderpump said. “This duck gave birth to little ducklings, it was so sweet, and the husband just buggered off, just left her. And there she was, as a mommy duck. And it was really a lovely experience for us. We would see them every day and protect them from owls… And they were all perfect, and then they all left her.”

The Bravo star explained that she felt bad for the mama duck when she was left all alone. Vanderpump spoke to her husband Ken Todd about what to do.

“We flew in a husband for her, like a mail-order husband,” Vanderpump revealed. “I said to Ken, ‘How much will it cost to get this duck there? It’s like $500, but she’s not happy.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Are we the only people on the planet that would get a mail-order duck just so this stray duck is happy?’ Yeah, that’s us.”

Lisa Vanderpump Has Shared Other Stories About Her Pets

Over the years, fans have seen Vanderpump’s many dogs, mini horses, and swans, Hanky and Panky, on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and her spinoff show “Vanderpump Rules.”

According to BravoTV.com, in 2015, Vanderpump tended to her swan Hanky when he was feeling ill. “Hanky at the vet not feeling good today,” she shared on Instagram. “Eat your biscuits,” she said to the swan. “You’ve lost two pounds, what are you trying to be a supermodel or something?”

While she’s a doting pet mom, Vanderpump has so many animals that she can’t always keep them straight. During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 4 reunion in 2016, host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump how many pets she had at her home.

“I have seven turtles eight swans, two ponies, and eight dogs, So what’s that, 25?” she quipped.

After Cohen asked her if she was within code for all of that, Vanderpump replied, “I’m zoned for horses and livestock, wild animals, so yes.”

But when Cohen asked her to name all of her pets, Vanderpump sheepishly asked, “Do I have to?”

She later rattled off a list of her pets’ names, including Pink Dog, Giggy, Rumpy, Diamonds, Rosé, Hanky, Panky, “six other swans, seven turtles and a pot-bellied pig” that she sometimes refers to as her “husband.”

