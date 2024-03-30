Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley

Another cast member from “Vanderpump Rules” star is headed to The Valley. Weeks after announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 2, cast member Lala Kent plunked down more than $3 million for a new house in the San Fernando Valley, according to TMZ.

The move comes several years after VPR stars Katie Maloney and Ton Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright all bought homes in Valley Village, California.

In March 2024, Tayor and Cartwright made their debut on “The Valley,” a spinoff set in their Valley Village neighborhood. Kent and fellow bar star Scheana Shay both appeared in the premiere episode at a party at Taylor’s house.

Lala Kent’s New Home is Over 5,000 Square Feet

Kent’s new home is located in a gated community, per TMZ. It features over 5000 square feet of living space. There’s also bonus features such as a pool with a spa area, a sports court, and a fire pit. The extra space will come in handy considering Kent is expecting her second child later this year and will need even more help from her mom, Lisa Burningham, and brother, Easton Burningham.

“I always say I’m raising my daughter Ocean and I’ll be raising this new baby with my mom. My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps co-parent,” Kent said on Amazon Live in early March. She described her family dynamic as a “pod of orcas where no one ever leaves,” but they “just keep adding to it.”

Kent owns another home in Palm Springs, right next to her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay, according to BravoTV.com. Kent paid $1.35 million for the Palm Springs home in March 2023, The U.S. Sun confirmed.

Scheana Shay Also Moved to the Valley

Kent isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who moved to The Valley recently. According to BravoTV.com, in March 2023, Shay moved to a new home with her husband Brock Davies and their daughter Summer Moon. Shay shared video clips of her move-out from her Marina Del Rey townhouse. “Peace out, West Side … I’m a Valley girl now,” she said in her clip.

Since their move, both Shay and Davies have posted videos from the new home in Sherman Oaks, California. Davies has been busy working on an outside walkway project.

The U.S. Sun posted a photo of the exterior of the $2,535,000 five-bedroom home which sits on a 6,400 square foot corner lot. The private backyard features a pool/spa combo, according to the Robb Report.

The move to the Valley has some fans wondering if Kent and Shay are eyeing spots on a potential future season of ‘The Valley” as they age out of the “Vanderpump Rules” format.

One fan wrote on X, “[Lala] moved in about a month ago. And then Scheana moved last week. They are a short 7 minute walk from one another. Lala spoke about it on her podcast last week. I’m thinking they’ll want to transition to The Valley, if it gets another season. “

“Seems like they’re setting up for that to be the next thing,” another agreed. “And they’ll do a crossover with Lala, scheana, and the toms onto that show. “

“The Valley” focuses on a friend group of five couples, many of them married with children. Taylor and Cartwright, Jesse and Michelle Lally, Danny and Nia Booko, Jason and Janet Caperna, and Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick are featured as “they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley,” per a teaser from Bravo.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Reveals Son Cruz’s Reaction to Filming ‘The Valley’