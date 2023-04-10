Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Elaborate Easter Celebration With Family From England: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump went all out for Easter 2023. On April 9, 2023, the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” hosted an elaborate holiday celebration at her Villa Rosa estate in Beverly Hills as she welcomed family members from England.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Photos & Videos From Her Family Easter Celebration

On her Instagram page, Vanderpump gave fans a look at her special day with her family, which included a lavish outdoor dining setup. In one photo, Vanderpump posed next to an Easter bunny-shaped cake from Crumbles Patisserie.

The SUR owner’s elaborate outdoor tablescape was adorned with Easter plates with bunnies on them and tons of flowers on the long table. Chandeliers were hanging from the trees above the setup, and a trio of oversized teddy bears were perched in seats at the end of the table. Copies of the book “Peter Rabbit” were also placed at the childrens’ place settings.

In other pics and videos, Vanderpump posed with her grandson Teddy, who is the 1-year-old son of her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her husband Jason Sabo. Little Teddy wore a light blue jumpsuit with a bunny on it as he held a glittery Easter egg. He later posed with his proud grandma as they sat outside of a small bouncy house.

“Happy Easter! Wonderful day with family from England. Lots of babies 😍🐰 So thankful! #teddypaws,” Vanderpump captioned her post.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo Also Shared Photos From the Special Day With the Family

Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora also shared footage from the day, including a look at the Easter egg hunt. In one clip, little Teddy carried a light blue pail as he searched for eggs in his famous grandmother’s sprawling backyard. Vanderpump wore sneakers underneath a long pink dress as she held her grandson’s hand during the egg hunt.

Other family members, including Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, and son Max Vanderpump-Todd, were seen in the egg hunt clip. In addition to Teddy, several other small children were also spotted hunting for eggs. Vanderpump was also seen enjoying a ride on her rose-covered backyard swing with her grandson.

Pandora captioned the post with, “Happy Easter! 🐰 Magical day with my sweet family, family from England, and Teddy’s first Easter Egg Hunt with his baby friends/cousins!!!”

This isn’t the first time Vanderpump has given fans a look at her family’s Easter festivities. In 2021, the “Vanderpump Rules” star also celebrated with family at Villa Rosa, as seen on Instagram. In a video shared with fans, Vanderpump showed off her alfresco table which was decorated for the springtime celebration. In addition to her bunny plate setup, cups at each plate held Easter eggs, and pink roses with bunnies adorned the table. Vanderpump also gave fans a look at the menu, which included pasta, salad, quiche, and desserts.

According to Us Weekly, Vanderpump had a very different type of menu in 2019, when she celebrated Easter by hosting a brunch. “Scrambled eggs with caviar and crème fraîche, bagels with salmon and avocado, and blinis with salmon roe … delicious!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “#HappyEaster.”

