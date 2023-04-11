Lisa Vanderpump Shares Rare Video With 1-Year-Old Godchildren

Lisa Vanderpump got to spend some quality time with her Godchildren on Easter Sunday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a video of herself along with Alexander and Violet, who are the 1-year-old twins of Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin.

“Not forgetting my beautiful godchildren!” Vanderpump captioned an Instagram video of her in her backyard holding hands with the toddlers as they walked in the backyard. Vanderpump took the little ones to look at her ponies.

In a post just a bit earlier, Vanderpump revealed that she was spending Easter with family and “lots of babies.” Joining the party was Alexander and Violet’s “best friend,” Teddy, who is the son of Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo.

Fans Loved Seeing Lisa Vanderpump With the Twins

Vanderpump seemed to be in her glory as she walked around the yard with Alexander and Violet, both of whom were very curious about some Easter eggs that appeared to be hidden for a hunt later on in the day.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to react. Within the comments was one from Bass who called Vanderpump “the bestest hostess” and said that his kids were “lucky to have” her.

“Lisa, I’ve always loved you but seeing you roll on the floor for your grandson and put on your tennis shoes and PLAY and do an Easter egg hunt for the kiddos is just precious. LOVE THIS PHASE FOR YOU,” one person wrote.

“What a paradise fur children! Between the land and the animals this is a fabulous place for kids,” someone else added.

“Omg this is too sweet. Godmothers are the best,” a third comment read.

The Twins Spent Their First Easter With Lisa Vanderpump & Family

Bass and Turchin shared their baby news in June 2021. “It has been quite the journey,” Bass told People magazine at the time.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it’s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this,” Bass said.

Three months later, Vanderpump hosted a baby shower for the couple — and she revealed that they had asked her to be the godmother of both of their babies. “Excited to be Godmother, as I love these boys,” Vanderpump captioned a post.

As for how the decision came to be, Bass told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” that Vanderpump is “definitely is one of [his] besties,” during an interview in 2015.

The Bass Turchin bunch were invited to spend Easter 2022 with Vanderpump and her family.

“Happy Easter!! The twins’ first Easter was spectacular thanks to Nanny Pinky (@lisavanderpump) and @pandoravt!” Bass captioned an Instagram post on April 17, 2022.

