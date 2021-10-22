Lisa Vanderpump Responds to ‘RHOBH’ Producer’s Claim That She Leaked Puppygate Story

Lisa Vanderpump reacted to Bravo’s bombshell book that included a comment from a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” producer who claimed she leaked the infamous “Puppygate” story to the press several years ago.

In Bravo superfan Dave Quinn’s new book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” “RHOBH” executive producer Chris Cullen stated that Vanderpump went to a tabloid with the story about Dorit Kemsley’s adopted dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, being temporarily placed in a kill shelter after the Beverly Beach founder decided not to keep the puppy.

In the book, Cullen stated, “When Lisa lost the narrative in the show, and she realized that it wasn’t going the way she wanted, that’s when she leaked the story to the press,” per E! News.

Vanderpump repeatedly denied having any involvement in the story, which was leaked to Radar Online during “RHOBH” filming in 2018. The article stated that Vanderpump was “furious” at Kemsley for making her new dog rescue look bad.

In the new book, Evolution Media President Alex Baskin also claimed that Vanderpump asked a “RHOBH” producer to “sit the cast down and tell them they needed to believe her” when she denied leaking the story to the tabloid, but producers refused to do so.

Vanderpump Retweeted a Series of Comments About Cullen

In response to the book bombshell, Vanderpump took to Twitter to retweet a series of posts about the story.

One message retweeted by Vanderpump said: “Look at the source: Chris Cullen. The same Chris Cullen who is BFF’s with Rinna [and] Kyle. The same producer that encouraged Rinna to go after Denise [and] whom Denise was talking to during the infamous scene. Denise was set up, so perhaps Lisa was, too?”

Vanderpump posted a crying-laughing emoji to a tweet that said, “Who do you think LVP is? AL Capone? Do you know how many better stories would be in the headlines out of her restaurants if she sold stories?”

Other retweets noted that former Radar Online entertainment editor Alexis Tereszcuk previously confirmed that Vanderpump was not the anonymous leak.

She also retweeted: “More bull—- coming from the RHOBH franchise, like today a producer who is writing a book said LVP was the 1 who leaked “puppy gate” to @radar_online even though radar has always said it wasn’t LVP, who would you believe? Not the 1 pushing a book that’s for sure #TeamLVP.”

Vanderpump also replied to a tweet directed at Radar’s former editor that said, “Could you please reconfirm [Lisa Vanderpump] did not leak the story. It’s now come back up again and LVP is still getting blamed. Or at least tell us who so they can lay off LVP. Initial could work ha.”

“Yes pleeease do….tell us …who did it! Don’t hold back,” Vanderpump tweeted in response.

Vanderpump Previously Took a Lie Detector Test to Prove Her Innocence

Vanderpump has repeatedly denied that she leaked the story to the media. She even passed a lie detector test to clear her name, People reported in 2019. Vanderpump Dogs executive director Dr. John Sessa accompanied Vanderpump to the test, which the polygraph examiner touted as “almost 100 percent” accurate.

“I know I’m 1,000 percent not guilty or else why would I volunteer for it?” Vanderpump said at the time.

The questions, written by Sessa, included asking Vanderpump if she ever gave a story to Radar Online about Kemsley’s dog or if she knew who gave the story to the tabloid.

Despite Vanderpump’s passing score, her co-stars were still skeptical.

“If Lisa were to hand me that piece of paper that said, ‘Lisa passed with flying colors,’ do you think this is gonna change everyone’s opinion?” Kyle said in a “RHOBH” confessional, per BravoTV.com.

