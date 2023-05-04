Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why She Might Make an Appearance on RHOBH

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been a part of the franchise since 2019, but she is constantly asked if she would return. Although Vanderpump has had a never say never attitude about rejoining the cast, she has also said that she’s simply too busy with other projects to reintroduce that series back into her life.

In an interview with Access Daily in April 2023, Vanderpump was once again asked if she would return to the show and she gave an answer that was more of the same. However, Vanderpump did say that she should make an appearance on the show because full-time star Garcelle Beauvais made an appearance on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Garcelle. I love her,” Vanderpump told hosts Mario Lopez and Jeannie Mai. “And she actually came on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ so, I probably should return the favor,” she added.

Lisa Vanderpump Says She Doesn’t Like Many People on the Show

Another reason that Vanderpump is hesitant to rejoin “Housewives” has to do with the current cast.

In her interview with Access Daily, Vanderpump admitted that she doesn’t “like many” of the existing cast members.

“I don’t want to get into that kind of punch up every night, you know?” Vanderpump said. She went on to say that she likes Beauvais and she likes Sutton Stracke. “A couple of others I don’t know, but I know Lisa Rinna’s gone, so that may be a point in my direction,” she added.

“You know what? We’ve talked about it. You said the door’s always open and you’re kind of on the right path with one gone, there’s just a few more to go,” Vanderpump told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” during an appearance in March 2023.

Cohen’s response? “Oh boy.”

Vanderpump used to be great friends with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley but them women had a falling out that ended their friendships. With both Richards and Kemsley still on the show in full-time roles, it’s unlikely that Vanderpump would reclaim her diamond.

Lisa Vanderpump Is Glad That Lisa Rinna Is no Longer on RHOBH

Rinna announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in January 2023.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine.

Shortly thereafter, Vanderpump took to Twitter with an apparent response. “Ding dong,” she wrote, not needing to complete “the witch is dead” quote. The tweet quickly went viral.

In an interview with E! News in February 2023, Vanderpump said that she wasn’t at all surprised that Rinna’s time on RHOBH had come to an end.

“My ear is very close to the ground,” she said, suggesting that she’d heard news about Rinna’s future within the franchise. Rinna had been a full-time star on the show since its fifth season. Meanwhile, Vanderpump was an OG who held a diamond for nine seasons straight.

