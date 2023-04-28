‘Real Housewives’ Star Threatens to Reveal 15-Year-Old Secret About Teresa Giudice

A “Real Housewives” star claims to have some major dirt on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

On the April 21, 2023, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, co-host Tamra Judge said that she’s been holding on to a “big secret” about Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

“I kept a very big secret for probably 15 years about you and your husband,” Judge said, as if she was talking to Teresa Giudice.

“We went out one night. We all were lit. And guess what? Something happened that night, and I got a phone call the next morning: ‘Don’t talk to the press. Don’t tell anybody. Don’t tell anybody what happened.’ OK — so you guys just ponder on that,” Judge continued, suggesting that Teresa Giudice shouldn’t keep poking “the bear.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice & Tamra Judge Have Been at Odds Following Comments That Giudice Made on Her Podcast

Giudice and Judge seem to have drummed up a bit of a feud after Giudice suggested that Judge is a bad friend during an interview with Brandi Glanville.

On the April 19, 2023, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice told Glanville that she thought it wasn’t cool of Judge to have Caroline Manzo on “Two Ts.” Since Glanville and Judge are friends, and there have been reports that Glanville inappropriately touched Manzo while the two were filming “Ultimate Girls Trip” together.

“If Tamra’s your friend, why would she have her on there?” Giudice asked Glanville. “My thing is, why, if Tamra’s one of your good friends, why would she have someone that ‘s hurting you on her podcast? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f****** friend,” Giudice said.

Glanville laughed off the comments, and explained that she was invited to appear on the “Two Ts” podcast but declined.

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice Both Went to Jail After Being Convicted of Fraud

Although Judge didn’t share even a hint about the “big secret” she has been hanging on to about Joe and Teresa Giudice, whatever it is pre-dated the time that the former couple spent behind bars.

According to Us Weekly, Joe Giudice was sentenced to 41 months behind bars after he was convicted on various counts of “conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and making false statements on loan applications.”

Teresa Giudice was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, according to NJ.com.

It’s unknown if what Judge knows about the former couple has anything to do with their legal issues, and Teresa Giudice has yet to respond to Judge’s latest claims.

Teresa Giudice was previously on the “Two Ts” podcast and there didn’t seem to be any beef between the ladies, suggesting that their feud stemmed from Teresa Giudice going after Judge on her podcast.

Judge and her “Two Ts” co-star Teddi Mellencamp said that their inbox is full of people spilling tea on Teresa Giudice’s current husband, Louie Ruelas, but they’ve chosen not to air most of that stuff out.

READ NEXT: Fans React to Kyle Richards’ Svelte Figure in Mirror Selfie