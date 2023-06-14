‘Southern Charm’ Family Rocked by a Sudden Death

The brother of “Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green has died.

On June 12, 2023, the Bravo star’s sister Catie King shared the shocking news that Richard Worthington Green, who goes by Worth, had died. “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same,” she captioned her Instagram post. “‘I love you to the moon and back,'” she added.

The cause of Worth’s death is unclear, but an obituary for him says that he “woke up in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 8, 2023.” He is survived by his parents Richard C. Green and Leslie Dark Green, as well as his two sisters, Catie and Taylor, the latter of whom has been on “Southern Charm” since 2020.

Worth was just 36-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Celebration of Life Will Be Held on June 17

According to his obituary, Worth graduated from East Carolina University in 2009. He was described as being “vibrant, outgoing, and loving.”

“Worth loved his family dearly. Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart. He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader,” an excerpt read.

According to his LinkedIn, Worth worked as a senior project manager for Weatherguard Roofing & Restoration in Charlotte. He’d had the job since October 2020.

Worth has a private Instagram account.

His family is holding a visitation followed by a celebration of life on June 17, 2023, at Nebo Crossing Church located in Marion, North Carolina.

‘Southern Charm’ Fans Reacted to the News on Instagram

Shortly after King shared the news that her brother had died, dozens of “Southern Charm” fans took to the comments section of the post to share their condolences with her and the entire Green family.

“Oh no!! I only know of you by following your Instagram page. I also follow your sister Taylor, I’m so very sorry for your loss. I know you’re a very close and loving family,” one comment read.

“My heart is broken for your family. I don’t know you all but I feel like I do through the 1000’s of pics Worth would post of y’all. It was so clear how much he valued and cherished you. I am so sorry,” someone else wrote.

“Oh know what happen? So very sorry for your loss. Horrible news. He seemed like such a great person. I followed him on IG,” a third Instagram user said.

“I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort for you and your family,” another social media user added.

At press time, Taylor Ann Green had not commented on her brother’s death. Her boyfriend, Shep Rose, commented on King’s post.

“Absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with,” he wrote, along with the peace sign emoji.

This isn’t the first time that the “Southern Charm” cast has been hit by a tragedy. In January 2023, Olivia Flowers’ brother died.

