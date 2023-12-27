Who Would Luann De Lesseps Bring on the Next RHONY: Legacy ‘Girls Trip’?

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” is currently airing on Peacock and cast member Luann de Lesseps already has some names lined up for a second “Girls Trip”.

In a December 25 interview shared by Deadline, de Lesseps opened up about which member of the rebooted RHONY season 14 cast she would invite on a second RHONY Legacy “Girls Trip” with her, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman if one were to take place.

“We should have Brynn [Whitfield]. Brynn is a wild child. That girl would be fun on a trip,” de Lesseps told the outlet. Bensimon, who was also at the interview, threw out the names Ubah Hassan and Jenna Lyons as well from the new cast.

“They’re all great,” de Lesseps added. “And I don’t know if there’s enough room on the boat, darling. If Ramona is already fighting for a cabin, I don’t know if it’s going to work out. Then we’re going to need a super yacht or a super big house because that’s a lot of housewives.”

Luann de Lesseps is Going on Tour in the New Year

Although her dream cast was already becoming large in numbers, de Lesseps added that she would make one more addition to the bunch from the original RHONY cast: Jill Zarin. “We did miss her,” the Countess added to Deadline.

De Lesseps also spoke to the outline about her series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” which aired earlier in 2023. Deadline asked if de Lesseps had heard any news about a possible second season for “Crappie Lake”, with the cabaret star responding “I’ve heard rumblings about it, but I can’t confirm anything yet. But I hope so.”

If de Lesseps is going to film another “Crappie Lake” season, it would have to be planned around her existing tour dates, as the “Class with the Countess” author shared that she was taking her cabaret “Marry F Kill” on tour in 2024. De Lesseps shared her tour dates in a December 19 Instagram post, writing in the caption, “OMG! #MFK is almost here….just like the new year! 🎉#2024 Excited to take my NEW SHOW on the road soon! 👊 MFK premiers at #TheWiltern in #LA on 2/16 (Where Madonna played in 2019 🤩😱!) Ticket link in bio! 💃🏻 More dates coming soon!”

The announced dates see de Lesseps traveling around the east and west coast of the United States, with a trip across the pond in June to perform at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London, England.

Brynn Whitfield Shares What Christmas Gift She Got Her RHONY Co-Stars

While Whitfield hasn’t responded yet to de Lesseps “Girls Trip” casting, she has shared one look at how she’s connecting with her RHONY co-stars during the off-season.

Page Six reported in December 2023 that Whitfield planned on getting her castmates an “annoying” gift for Christmas, a card that plays the “Chipmunk Song” on loop without stopping.

“There’s no battery [and] if you try to rip it apart it’s kind of indestructible. There’s no way you can destroy it … It won’t shut off for, I think, 18 hours,” Whitfield shared.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” come out on Thursdays on Peacock.

READ NEXT: Alexis Bellino Shows Off Promise Ring From John Janssen