Luann de Lesseps Responds to Video From A-List ‘Housewives’ Fan

Countess Luann de Lesseps can count another A-list celebrity among her fanbase thanks to “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy”. Film and television actress Emma Roberts shared a video to her Instagram page on Christmas Day, December 25 where she replicated de Lesseps’ recipe for Eggs a la Francaise.

“Christmas a la Countess @countessluann 💋inspired by my new obsession #RHONY Legacy on @peacock (not an ad) ❤️🎁🎄,” Roberts captioned her video, which she opened by addressing the camera and saying, “Merry Christmas wenches. This Christmas morning we are making Luann’s Eggs a la Francaise.”

Luann de Lesseps Replied With a Post of Her Own

De Lesseps shared Roberts’ video to her own profile, writing in her caption, “Eggs a la Francaise 🥚 A staple 👊 merci @emmaroberts! Well done👏 🏆 @bravotv #rhugt Happy holidays darling 😘.”

Fans took to de Lesseps comment section, some sharing in her excitement about Roberts’ video and others asking the Countess for tips on how to achieve the perfect Eggs a la Francaise consistency.

“According to sun-ya they are just regular scrambled eggs, can you confirm the difference for us countess?! 😍” one fan asked, to which de Lesseps replied, “regular scrambled eggs are made in a frying pan and are dry that’s why fracaise is delicious. The French know what they are doing 🇫🇷 ❤️.”

“This is awesome but they look a little dry. When I make Luann’s eggs — I take them off the heat a little sooner and continue to whip as they’ll keep cooking for a couple of minutes. 🧑‍🍳 😂” another user commented, with the Countess responding, “me too 👏 ❤️.”

One user wasn’t as pleased with Roberts’ culinary skills, commenting, “I am not trying to be a grinch, but she absolutely f***ing massacred this at the end. I have perfected one method of frying an egg, and one method of scrambling an egg, and the scrambling method is loosely based on lus and this is not how it looks at the end.”

Luann de Lesseps Shared Her Eggs a la Francaise Recipe

De Lesseps shared another post on December 30 featuring a fan-edited photo (from the account @BravoCandyBetch) of herself in the kitchen proudly raising up a pan of completed Eggs a la Francaise. “Happy 2024 🎉my FRIENDS 🎶 Alla Fracaiśe!🥚 Wishing you all health, prosperity and happiness❤️ Lu,” the Countess captioned her post.

“Can you post the recipe!!” one fan commented. While de Lesseps didn’t reply to this commenter, she let Bravo fans into her Eggs a la Francaise recipe in a 2015 YouTube video posted on the “Watch What Happens Live” YouTube channel.

“You beat a couple of eggs, add a tiny bit of warm water, and you fluff them with a fork. You’re going to put a little bit of butter on the bottom of your saucepan — not a frying pan okay? Not a frying pan. Slowly stirring [in the eggs] the whole time. You never take your wooden spoon [out of the pan],” de Lesseps said, instructing fans to keep stirring until they reach their desired consistency.

