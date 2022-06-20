Luann de Lesseps Reveals Who She Doesn’t Want on ‘RHONY: Legacy’

Bravo producer Andy Cohen discussed the future of “The Real Housewives of New York City” during a March 2022 interview with Variety. He shared that there will be a reboot called “RHONY: Legacy,” which will star popular “RHONY” cast members and a different series with a cast of new stars.

While it has not been confirmed that Luann de Lesseps will return for “RHONY: Legacy,” she discussed the upcoming show during a June 2022 episode of the “Discretion Advised” podcast. When asked to name an “RHONY” co-star she “would not like to be on ‘Legacy’ with,” she replied, “Oh my god, Alex McCord.”

As fans are aware, McCord starred alongside de Lesseps on “RHONY” until the show’s fourth season. According to People magazine, de Lesseps shared she was not fond of McCord during a 2019 cabaret show performance, where a fan asked who was her “least favorite Housewife, past or present.”

“Oh my God, and [her husband Simon van Kempen]? Oh my god,” said the 57-year-old.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Alex McCord in June 2020

During a June 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Cohen spoke about “RHONY: Legacy.” He explained that executives decided to split “RHONY” into two shows because New York City is “the biggest city in the country and the greatest.”

“I think what you have is a group of women who have been on the show for a long time or they are a group of alumni of the show that have been associated with the show for a long time and I think people having great, great affection for them,” explained the “Watch What Happens Live” host. “They are people who are still in each other’s lives in a tremendous way. If you look at – if you follow people who’ve been on the show for a long time, they’re still associating with the same group of people. And then I think if you really look at the ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ it’s really only the story of this group of women. So to me it seemed like an opportunity to tell a different story in New York.”

Lewis then suggested that McCord and van Kempen should star in “RHONY: Legacy.” Cohen replied that it would not be possible as the couple and their sons, Francois van Kempen, 18, and Johan van Kempen, 16, now live in Byron Bay, Australia.

“They’re not going to do it, they’re in Australia. They want nothing to do with it,” said the father of two.

Alex McCord Works as a Psychologist

Following her departure from “RHONY,” McCord has worked as a psychologist. While speaking to Studio 10 in July 2021, the former reality television personality revealed that she was using laughing yoga to help her clients at an assisted living facility. She explained that she found the activity beneficial as “the active laughter simulates those positive neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin.”

“It helps you release happy hormones like oxytocin and endorphins and the great thing about it is that whether the laughter is spontaneous or it’s intentional, you still get that positive physiological response,” explained the mother of two.

