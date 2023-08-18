Luann de Lesseps Gives Update on Daughter Victoria

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps has shared her life with Bravo fans since she joined the network in 2008, and one of the biggest parts of her life is her children, Victoria and Noel.

In an August 11 Instagram post, de Lesseps shared one of her daughter Victoria’s newest ventures, fashion. “Heading into the weekend in Victoria’s new Collection, follow @victoriadelesseps for more 💎 DM her for deets!” de Lesseps captioned her post, which featured photos of herself enjoying the day out on a boat while wearing a black bikini top and a matching black-and-white patterned shirt and pant set of her daughter’s design.

According to Bravo’s “Daily Dish”, Victoria’s set features “silk mesh material” and the print of the fabric comes from her own painting, “The Spirits I Know”. De Lesseps’ friend Elena Luna was seen sporting a robe from Victoria’s collection as well, which featured a blue and turquoise print from Victoria’s “Eyanta Miyeiyo” painting.

What Else is Victoria de Lesseps Up To?

De Lesseps gave another update on Victoria and her brother Noel’s lives to “The Daily Dish” in July 2023, revealing that both of her children are currently working as artists.

When first talking about her son, Noel, 26, de Lesseps said, “He’s my little Picasso. He’s a painter. He’s a fine artist, and he lives in Brooklyn. He shows his art, he sells his art, and so he’s doing really great.”

This Summer, Noel held a solo exhibition of his work, called “Eros and Pathos”. The exhibition ran for 10 days from August 5 through August 15 in East Hampton, New York, and featured over a dozen of his original paintings.

De Lesseps went on to add that, “Victoria’s the same. She’s 28, but she’s out in the Hamptons. She doesn’t like the city much. She has a boyfriend, and she is writing a fantasy novel right now. So she’s working as an artist as well, showing her work, selling work. [Both Noel and Victoria] do commissioned art for clients, and so they’re both working artists and they’re doing great.”

De Lesseps’ “Welcome to Crappie Lake” co-star Sonja Morgan chimed in to praise her parenting, saying in the same “Daily Dish” interview, “All her children are gorgeous. I have to say, I always looked up to all of you ladies before I came on the show ’cause I didn’t have the nerve to go on television, and then I saw Luann and Ramona [Singer] and everybody just doing so well with their children and with their charities, and so I really respect that you guys broke the ice for me. I’m lucky.”

Luann de Lesseps Says There Will Be ‘Good Drama’ on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

De Lesseps and Morgan also spoke with Extra about the upcoming fourth season of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” which is set to feature a full cast of former RHONY cast members as they travel back to St. Barths, where they vacationed in RHONY’s fifth season.

“You’ll hear the real deal on some of the stories that have happened in the past. And there’s always drama, but we have a good time, and I would say it’s like good drama. You can sink your teeth in, and I think people are gonna really enjoy to see us back at that house in St. Barts,” de Lesseps said.

