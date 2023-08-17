Kenya Moore Calls Vicki Gunvalson a ‘Mean Girl’

Many “Real Housewives” stars from different cities have gotten to know and work with one another over the years, but not every interaction ends up “hunky dory”.

In an August 16 appearance on Cosmopolitan’s “Expensive Taste Test” YouTube series, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore was tasked with guessing which of two tea sets was more expensive, and after guessing correctly, Moore was asked to spill the tea about some of the most iconic “Housewives” to grace Bravo screens.

“Ramona [Singer from ‘New York’]. I don’t think it’s tea when we’ve seen her pee her pants, so Ramona pees her pants,” Moore said, “Vicki [Gunvalson from ‘Orange County’], I mean I just think she’s a mean girl.”

Moore was also asked to spill the tea about her RHOA castmate Marlo Hampton, but opted not to, saying, “Pass.”

Why Does Kenya Moore Think Vicki Gunvalson is Mean?

Moore and Gunvalson have not appeared on any “Real Housewives” series together, however the two do have some history.

During a game of “Squash That Beef” at BravoCon 2022, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby was explaining why she called Gunvalson “the rudest” Bravolebrity to her during an interview the two had done together. While Gunvalson was apologizing for dismissing Darby (explaining that she didn’t know who Darby was), Moore stood up behind the two with something to add.

“So I too have a ‘Vicki is a monster’ story,” Moore said, “The first time I ever met Vicki, she said to Melissa Gorga who was there in Las Vegas, Jill Zarin who she treated horribly, and told us that none of us would be there if it were not for her. How narcissistic do you have to be to say that to a fellow housewife? And we’re all really sisters, this is a sisterhood, right? No one of us is more important than the other.”

Gunvalson rebutted, saying, “I never said I was more important, I said the facts. If our show wasn’t successful during season one, two, three, it probably wouldn’t have gone to franchises. That’s it,” a stance which Darby conceded was “fair”.

Moore spoke with Us Weekly at the same October 2022 BravoCon and told the outlet, “Vicki is a bully, you know, and she bullied like a whole Housewife cast years ago. And every time I see her, she’s just not a pleasant person.”

Is Vicki Gunvalson Returning to RHOC?

Although Moore told Us Weekly that she thought Gunvalson “should stay on pause”, Bravo already had other plans in place at the time. After bringing Gunvalson onto the second season of the Peacock original series “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”, Gunvalson returned to RHOC in a guest starring capacity for the 17th season of the flagship “Real Housewives” series.

Gunvalson’s return to RHOC was confirmed days prior to Gunvalson and Moore’s “Squash That Beef” showdown, when she told E! News that she was excited to get back in front of the camera, saying, “I love it because a lot of people on the crew I had for all those years are no longer there. But there was some same people, so it was good to see them—a camera man and producer.”

