Luann de Lesseps Says Fan Threw Up on Her

Luann de Lesseps had a messy night while performing her cabaret show. The 57-year-old “Real Housewives of New York City” alum performed her popular variety show at 54 Below in NYC, and an overenthusiastic fan vomited on her during her act.

In a statement to Page Six, a rep for the singer confirmed that an audience member hurled during the Countess’ Q&A with fans. “Lu was with her mic talking to the audience members, and when a girl heard another joke, she laughed so hard that she projectile vomited all over Lu’s costume and hair!!!” the rep confirmed. The rep insinuated that de Lesseps was not upset and thought the incident was funny.

On social media, fans reacted to the story.

“That probably happens every night,” one commenter wrote.

“Everyone’s a critic,” another fan cracked.

A Fan First Posted About the Incident

In a post shared on the Queens of Bravo Plus fan account, another attendee shared the story of the 54 Below show and gave more details on what happened.

“A girl threw up during Luann’s show while she was in the audience during q&a and her manager had to wipe it off her back and out of her hair,” the eyewitness wrote to the gossip outlet. “I had to tell someone.”

The fan added that the vomit did not land “directly” in de Lesseps’s lap. “But when she was answering another girl’s question a different girl at the table threw up and like tried to stop it but it went through her hands and got in Luann’s back and in her hair,” the audience member revealed.

Another post revealed that for de Lesseps’ subsequent — and less messy — weekend show on February 18, fellow RHONY stars Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeney were in the audience.

According to People, de Lesseps’ ongoing cabaret tour includes dates at 54 Below and Tarrytown Music Hall in the Big Apple. The show features her signature songs “Money Can’t Buy You Class” and “Feeling Jovani” as well as plenty of interactive chatter with the audience.

Luann de Lesseps’ Fans Sometimes Bring Gifts to Her Show

While she received an unexpected puke present from an audience member, de Lesseps does get actual gifts from fans who attend her show. In a February 2023 interview with Today, the Bravo star revealed that a “creative” fan gifted her a “tiny, little coffin” jewelry box for her to store her old wedding rings. De Lesseps has been married twice, to Count Alexandre de Lesseps and to Tom D’Agostino

“The fans are so supportive and amazing,” she added. “They’re just there to hold me up, and they love the show.”

In a 2022 interview with ShowBiz Cheat Sheet, de Lesseps revealed that it was a friend who gave her the idea to start a career in cabaret five years ago.

“I have an old friend who’s near and dear to me, and he said to me, ‘Luann, you love to host parties, you love to tell jokes to your friends and you love to sing for your friends. I got news for you: You’re a cabaret performer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you think so?’“ she admitted.

“I feel like this cabaret thing just kind of came along naturally and feels like a natural fit for me,” she added.

