RHONY Star Reveals Surprising Bravo Guy She Gave Her Number To

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan talked about guys they’re attracted to during a joint appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” On July 9, 2023, the “Real Housewives of New York City” veterans spoke out during a game of “Yoda Lay He Lu” as host Andy Cohen asked their opinions on a list of men from Bravo reality shows.

When a photo of “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll flashed onscreen, de Lesseps, 58, perked up. “Is he single?” she asked Cohen of the 36-year-old South Carolina native.

“We hung out once at BravoCon,” de Lesseps then revealed. “Yeah, we kind of exchanged phone numbers …Call me, darling!” she called out to Kroll.

When Cohen asked if they swapped “a little spit,” de Lesseps replied, “We swapped numbers.”

“I did the other one!” Morgan chimed in. “Craig [Conover]. Well, we had a little tete-a-tete.”

Luann de Lesseps Revealed She Likes to Date “More Age-Appropriate” Guys

Cohen also grilled de Lesseps about her dating life on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” during which he told her he’d really like to see her get together with “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star Chase Lemacks. In June 2023, Lemacks, 26, told Cohen he’d love to be set up with the RHONY star.

On WWHL, Cohen asked de Lesseps, “Do you have a squeeze, Lu?”

“You know what, I have a couple guys that I’m dating,” she said. “So no main squeezies.”

After Cohen reiterated that he would like her to have a little “tete-a-tete” with “that guy from Below Deck,” she noted that she might be more interested in Kroll, or even better, Captain Jason Chambers from “Below Deck.”

“He’s more age-appropriate,” she said. “I like more age appropriate.”

Sonja Morgan Got Flirty With Craig Conover in the Past

De Lesseps’ “Welcome to Crappie Lake” partner in crime doesn’t seem to be as concerned with the ages of her dates. Her former husband, J.P. Morgan heir John Adams Morgan, was more than 30 years her senior. On WWHL, she revealed she doesn’t have any type because she likes “all” men.

In 2017, Morgan crashed a “Watch What Happens Live” taping that featured Craig Conover as a guest. While speaking with Cohen, she gushed that the young Southern Charm men were “hot.” “I think Shep [Rose] is hot,” she said, per Bravo.com. “I think Craig is very hot.”

“He’s very intuitive and he’s really smart and people should lay off him,” she added of Conover. “He can garden, he can sew, he’s having a great time – and he can deliver!”

“And I think someone in his household should never doubt what side her bread is buttered on,” the RHONY star added. Morgan’s latter comment appeared to be a diss toward Conover’s then-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, who had previously put him down for his sewing hobby.

“I need to come here more often,” Conover said after Morgan’s complimentary comments about him.

Morgan later joked to Conover that after three drinks “I’m yours,” but that he keeps “running away.” She also later pretended to kiss the “Southern Charm” star and speculated that his girlfriend would break his “b***s” later that night.

